'DIED SUDDENLY', Stew Peters Network documentary, instant 2 million views: "DIED SUDDENLY"; we are in warfare here now, these COVID injections are killing us, not helping us, something is very WRONG!
I recommend watching this video and supporting Stew; my belief is that this COVID injection is behaving like a bioweapon, like indeed a weapon of mass destruction; 5th generation warfare, for the mind
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes, Dr Paul - this is a war. I mentioned this to my millennial son about two years ago - he laughed because his generation does not understand the depth of depravity of greed & power & control. They understand technology & the downfall of this crypto (bitcoin) debacle is starting to wake them up (a little) to the central banks & oligarchs control.
Because I was reared by Depression Era & WWII parents - my discerning Dad was very succinct is NEVER trusting the media & being verrrry skeptical of the govt. He did not even trust ol’ Walter Cronkite! He did however trust in God’s amazing mercy, truth, grace & ...ultimate justice.
I was a youngster during Viet Nam & learned afterwards how despicable our higher military (DoD) had become.
This is now a war like we have never seen. If we think we can win on our own without God’s help - we are more delusional than some of the amazing, hard-working, very tech savvy millennials.
Here is how I am struggling now. ( and the documentary was outstanding and chilling in every way). My sisters and all of our husbands and young adults except for two nephews are unvaxxed. Most of us have made it through infection with SARS Co-V 2 with early treatment. My 57 yo sister (who has never had Covid) has been coughing for over a year, and then her voice got hoarse some months ago. She is healthy and physically fit and never smoked or drank. Two CXRs were normal and she was told it was from reflux. We pushed and pushed her to get ichecked, and sadly she has a very large, non-resectable mediastinal tumor. So now, she has to enter the belly of the beast for treatment. I have no trust for any hospitals, physicians, etc except for the physicians that have given selflessly to us out here in this sick and imperfect world. I listened remotely as her new oncologist pushed for her and her family to get the “ death shot “ and the flu shot. My sister told her no, and asked if that was a dealbreaker. I knew what she was thinking ( she was going to get up and walk out even though she had just been told that she had cancer). Her doctor told her no, it was not a dealbreaker and would still treat her. I feel terror for her as we have all avoided hospitals, physicians, nurses (except for me) and pharmacies like the plague, and now she has to put her life in their hands. 😞 Watching this only adds to my fears.