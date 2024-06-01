Wolf remains a giant in the fraud COVID fight and I am continually amazed at her dedication and passion for the right in humanity. Her husband Brian O’Shea stands apart, having grown to know him, a real solider, real American hero to me.

Kelly Victory with Drew Pinsky are towering and doing IMO splendid work. Keep it up!

"TWC's Dr Kelly Victory on Public Health Cowards and Criminals" [Sponsored] (substack.com)

OUTSPOKEN WITH DR NAOMI WOLF

