Dr. Kelly Victory of The Wellness Company (TWC) & Dr. Naomi Wolf who supports TWC; I am very proud to stand with TWC & with these 2 very smart intellects in our fight for medical freedom!! Here Wolf
talks to Victory on TWC and the many public health cowards, spinless dolts, inept medical doctors across COVID and still continue to be, preferring to protect their salaries; CRIMINALS!
Wolf remains a giant in the fraud COVID fight and I am continually amazed at her dedication and passion for the right in humanity. Her husband Brian O’Shea stands apart, having grown to know him, a real solider, real American hero to me.
Kelly Victory with Drew Pinsky are towering and doing IMO splendid work. Keep it up!
"TWC's Dr Kelly Victory on Public Health Cowards and Criminals"
The Wellness Company's New Trauma and Emergency Medicine Specialist on the Board of The Wellness Company, speaks frankly about the fact that every educated Public Health physician and official, should have known that 'lockdown' and COVID protocols such as masking and 'social distancing' were nonsense. Dr Victory has had to defend herself seven times before Medical Licensing boards for telling the truth about these measures in public. She also addresses the inevitability of 'Disease X', the looming risk of global tyranny via the WHO and the mechanism of how the Spike Protein proliferates without shutoff in the bodies of those who are mRNA-vaccinated. She describes what one can do to counter this. Important call-out about the greatest public health failure in history.
