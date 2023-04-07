We have no idea today what is in the vaccine, none! Could we as a nation, a globe been set up with a binary weapon, where we got the shot, and then some point in the future, they release the virus (similar) and we have catastrophic massive antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection and disease. Could this happen? You nor I have any idea what is in the shot. These beasts at Moderna and Pfizer etc. could have pre-programmed the shots and have so many poison pills in it. That they can turn on with a release of a pathogen in the future. In short, they may have killed millions already, that the vaccinated are ‘walking dead’, vaccinated now and there is pre-programmed death????

SOURCE:

https://t.me/downtherabbitholewegofolks/70925

Minute 1.37 in V for Vendetta: “I killed you 10 minutes ago”….could they have killed us already, it is only a matter of time??? with the shots.