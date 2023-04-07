Dr. Lee Merritt: how mRNA Vaccines killed animals during testing and how MRNA Vaccines could be used to kill millions of people by first injecting people with the So Called Vaccine and then...
releasing a counterpart even years later to be killed at will - She calls this a Binary Poison (as it's in two parts); we have never made it with this type of mRNA vaccine for this type of virus
We have no idea today what is in the vaccine, none! Could we as a nation, a globe been set up with a binary weapon, where we got the shot, and then some point in the future, they release the virus (similar) and we have catastrophic massive antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection and disease. Could this happen? You nor I have any idea what is in the shot. These beasts at Moderna and Pfizer etc. could have pre-programmed the shots and have so many poison pills in it. That they can turn on with a release of a pathogen in the future. In short, they may have killed millions already, that the vaccinated are ‘walking dead’, vaccinated now and there is pre-programmed death????
SOURCE:
https://t.me/downtherabbitholewegofolks/70925
Minute 1.37 in V for Vendetta: “I killed you 10 minutes ago”….could they have killed us already, it is only a matter of time??? with the shots.
H5N1 avian flu scam/plan coming to a town near you... soon.
I suspect,Nano technology is in the Covid "Vaccines", soon to interact with the 5G cell towers,Electronic Zombies, with no free wills...