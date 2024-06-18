Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon: ‘COVID Jabs Were Designed—Intentionally—to Harm, Maim & Kill, And Reduce Human Fertility’

Start here:

‘The Covid jabs are intended to “harm, maim and kill people,” warned ex-Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon.

The former Pfizer chief science officer called attention to the real agenda behind the experimental injections during a rally against the jabs.

“If you’ve followed me, you’ll know I’ve over 30 years in research in the pharmaceutical industry and biotech,” Dr. Yeadon said speaking at a vaccine awareness event.

“That gives me the credentials to stand as it were in the shoes of the designers of these vaccines and answer the question: ‘What were you thinking when you made these design decisions?'”

Dr. Yeadon went on to sound the alarm over the vaccine scheme, saying he’s “sure” of it, “not slightly, but sure.”

“These materials were designed. intentionally to harm, maim and kill, and to reduce human fertility. That is my verdict.”

Dr. Yeadon added, “If you add together the lies, the economic destruction, the murder and the intentional harm from the injectables, I’m afraid the only conclusion I come to is [that] somebody up there wants to reduce the population.”

The speech was delivered last year in London on Oct. 20, where 15 MPs including Andrew Bridgen also called out the excess deaths in the UK, attributing them to the jabs.

Dr. Yeadon has for years been warning about the dangers of the poorly vetted mRNA vaccines being forced onto the public by government authorities, explaining he’s worried about a global depopulation agenda.

The ex-Pfizer scientist’s testimony contributes to the growing calls to ban the toxic jabs.’

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon: ‘COVID Jabs Were Designed—Intentionally—to Harm, Maim & Kill, And Reduce Human Fertility’ (substack.com)

