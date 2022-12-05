Listen to the fiery Wolf speech.

SOURCE:

https://ussanews.com/2022/12/05/stop-yale-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-dr-naomi-wolf-12-2-22/

“Yale University is requiring students to not only be fully vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus but to also receive the “bivalent booster” prior to the spring semester, even if they received another booster shot already.

The school’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Policy,” last updated October, 27, 2022, states that all “students, faculty, staff, and postdoctoral/postgraduate trainees — other than those with approved medical or religious exemptions” must be fully vaccinated for the virus, as well as obtain a booster shot “within 14 days of eligibility.”

SOURCE:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/11/yale-requiring-students-to-receive-the-coronavirus-bivalent-booster/

8 mice, you at Yale are mandating an injection based on 8 mice? How dare you!

Dr. Wolf has emerged as an oracle, a true champion cutting against the grain, taking the risk and threats on her, being cancelled by the left and legacy media, by élite society and as they say ‘polite’ society.

Listen to the fiery Wolf speech.

SOURCE:

https://ussanews.com/2022/12/05/stop-yale-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-dr-naomi-wolf-12-2-22/

Some transcription for you:

para “Why am I here? I am here as an alumna, I am here as a mom, I am here as someone who has always believed in the promises of my alma mater…that people have the right to ask questions, they have the right to know what is real, the right above all, discerning liberty of thought, freedom of expression and informed consent; I cannot believe as I speak here, my heart is breaking and I am on the verge of tears, and I cannot believe that in the year 2022, after 35 years of advocacy for women health and civil liberties, I cannot believe I have to say this, that Yale University must not mandate 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 year olds to get an experimental dangerous injection just to get back to school to resume their education; this crushing of their spirits, this endangerment of their futures, that parents saved for years, I believed that this place would protect the civilization that it sought to portray…Yale cannot say they did not know, there is a drop of 20% in births around the world among vaccinated populations, in the Pfizer documents 80% of pregnancies followed ended in miscarriage…”

SOURCE:

https://swprs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Geburtenruckgang-CH-DE.pdf

Wolf continues “for these young women, they have not had children yet, what are you doing to them, you are violating them?…for sure there will be 18, 19, 20, 21 year olds of the class of 2023, 2024, 2025 who will not be able to conceive and will be injured reproductively for the rest of their lives…why get a booster today for healthy young children and people since the vaccine does not stop transmission and thus there is no need for any mandate and as to young men, this mRNA injection causes heart damage to young men, your life is impaired forever and shortened…withdraw your money of support from Yale (para).”

IMO, the real crime here is that Alex Azar gave these criminals in pharma and all involved, liability protection in February and March 2020. This is the real crime under the PREP Act. There are violations of the Nuremberg code. Absolute!

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.