Dr. Naomi Wolf will go down historically as a true hero in this COVID lockdown & gene injection vaccine madness for women & all of humanity, our kids, babies in utero; her fiery powerful YALE speech
Wolf issues a clarion call at YALE against the forced vaccine mandate to the students; Wolf joined United For Student Choice rally at Yale on December 2nd. The rally was organized to stop the mandate
Listen to the fiery Wolf speech.
https://ussanews.com/2022/12/05/stop-yale-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-dr-naomi-wolf-12-2-22/
“Yale University is requiring students to not only be fully vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus but to also receive the “bivalent booster” prior to the spring semester, even if they received another booster shot already.
The school’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Policy,” last updated October, 27, 2022, states that all “students, faculty, staff, and postdoctoral/postgraduate trainees — other than those with approved medical or religious exemptions” must be fully vaccinated for the virus, as well as obtain a booster shot “within 14 days of eligibility.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/11/yale-requiring-students-to-receive-the-coronavirus-bivalent-booster/
8 mice, you at Yale are mandating an injection based on 8 mice? How dare you!
Dr. Wolf has emerged as an oracle, a true champion cutting against the grain, taking the risk and threats on her, being cancelled by the left and legacy media, by élite society and as they say ‘polite’ society.
https://ussanews.com/2022/12/05/stop-yale-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-dr-naomi-wolf-12-2-22/
Some transcription for you:
para “Why am I here? I am here as an alumna, I am here as a mom, I am here as someone who has always believed in the promises of my alma mater…that people have the right to ask questions, they have the right to know what is real, the right above all, discerning liberty of thought, freedom of expression and informed consent; I cannot believe as I speak here, my heart is breaking and I am on the verge of tears, and I cannot believe that in the year 2022, after 35 years of advocacy for women health and civil liberties, I cannot believe I have to say this, that Yale University must not mandate 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 year olds to get an experimental dangerous injection just to get back to school to resume their education; this crushing of their spirits, this endangerment of their futures, that parents saved for years, I believed that this place would protect the civilization that it sought to portray…Yale cannot say they did not know, there is a drop of 20% in births around the world among vaccinated populations, in the Pfizer documents 80% of pregnancies followed ended in miscarriage…”
SOURCE:

https://swprs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Geburtenruckgang-CH-DE.pdf
Wolf continues “for these young women, they have not had children yet, what are you doing to them, you are violating them?…for sure there will be 18, 19, 20, 21 year olds of the class of 2023, 2024, 2025 who will not be able to conceive and will be injured reproductively for the rest of their lives…why get a booster today for healthy young children and people since the vaccine does not stop transmission and thus there is no need for any mandate and as to young men, this mRNA injection causes heart damage to young men, your life is impaired forever and shortened…withdraw your money of support from Yale (para).”
IMO, the real crime here is that Alex Azar gave these criminals in pharma and all involved, liability protection in February and March 2020. This is the real crime under the PREP Act. There are violations of the Nuremberg code. Absolute!
Naomi wolf and steve bannon who gave her the platform to bring her views to the world ... maga!!
Naomi has been unrelenting and unequivocal on this inexcusably inhumane crime that these jabs have been and continue to be. And she has taken massive fire from the left especially, but other political factions as well have tired to discredit & disparage her. She was a died in the wool liberal for many many years, as well as a feminista, but she has come to see the truth that her old political stomping ground is largely populated by a bunch of utter hypocrites and intolerant cancel culture censors who wouldn't know the truth if it bit them on the backside, nor do they care. She has been spot on early on too, e.g., the vax passports that others tried to paint her as a lunatic for even mentioning in a serious tone, p.s. it came to be as we all know. I give her high marks even if we do not historically share the same political lineage or ideology. Yale has shown its true colors all right, their mascot may be a bulldog but they seem to be another self-absorbed woke institution that now specializes in bulls*it