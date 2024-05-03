carries anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral infective properties…

but Yeadon is asking a core question, if this COVID was a fraud as he and I and some others have argued, and if the excess mortality is only seen post the roll-out of the COVID vaccine, and if the virus (and illness as we were sold) was not real, then why the heavy reliance on early treatment even outside of the principle stage it was said to be most effective? Why did it become a pill popping exercise? Is Yeadon saying that all those who recovered after taking early treatment would have on their own? There are many who took early treatment and still got ill…for prophylaxis (prevention) and even at early stage of symptoms. This muddies the waters. Is Yeadon a nut? I don’t think so. I find him most credible. IMO it is really the antibiotics that were the core key drug in the early treatment algorithm that provided the benefit. The question is intriguing and provocative and must be answered.

I find fascinating that people like myself, Yeadon etc. find ourselves in a situation where if we ask certain questions, we will be attacked. But all we want are answers.

Dr. Yeadon asks Dr. Tess Lawrie to publicly to state why she continues to promote “early treatment” for a non-existent illness. Fair question. (substack.com)