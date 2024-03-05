Elephant in the room? What could crash America and the world? It is the 33 to 34 trillion $ national debt; consider the interest rate & how much we need to service it now...interest rates of 7 to 8%?
yes
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Elephant in the room? What could crash America and the world? It is the 33 to 34 trillion $ national debt; consider the interest rate & how much we need to service it now...interest rates of 7 to 8%?
Tax take is only 4.4 trillion. If interest rates spike to 13% then the entire US budget will need to be spent on the interest alone. No pensions, no entitlements, no healthcare, no government departments, no military, nothing.
More here; https://truthaddict.substack.com/p/the-great-reset-is-the-great-taking
The Democrats ace in the hole when everything falls apart on them. CBDC's will usher in the global surveillance system these nutjobs dream about. The destruction of liberty and freedom as we know it. Gird up your loins folks the game has already commenced just waiting to come to fruition!! We must repent for our nation to invite God's Hand over our country once again!