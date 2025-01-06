Thank you Maajid Nawaz for your stack. Thank you for your bravery.

Elon Musk Tells MAGA to "F*ck Your Own Face" & Censors Users to Promote More Indian Immigration

Trump seemingly has created an unchecked monster in Musk! He feels he can belittle anyone with his paper money gained on the US tax-payer back.

Should we say fuck you back, Musk? Should we? Have some respect homie for the American people that made you! With our tax money. People raise questions and open a debate and you nutcase curse them? Berate them? Tape yourself and understand how incoherent you sound, you dolt! You are not an overly smart person. Don’t come into our house and talk smack to us! How disrespectful. You are questioned and you derail so verbally abusive?

pppsssstttt Elon, I know you trying to bury this and similar stories, but I will gladly put it out for your Tesla EV is a driving coffin…for people cannot get out of it…your EV are driving coffins…as the drivers preen.

FUCK ourselves in the face? Because we question you? Who the fCUk are you? YOU WANNA be South African loser usurper! para ~’The likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend’? Musk, you moron, not because Trump praised you makes you smart you blockhead, it was Trump who signed off on deadly OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…I support him but he has made catastrophic deadly decisions and mistakes with COVID and again, by praising you…he does not like you idiot, its business for him…you can be gone in a moment when daddy T decides you are no longer welcomed…but your 15 has gone to your head…

I am not in your field, but why don’t you debate me on any topic…people like us…even on your MARS shit…your deadly electric cars etc. debate me. To tell you the truth Elon, sometimes I can’t distinguish you or Biden speaking…do you listen to yourself?