Excellent sharing by 2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD substack (support 2nd): "Sudden Cardiac Death in Younger Persons Up 66% (21 Sigma) With lockdown drug abuse mortality removed from the data..."
Ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, data has been truly beyond horrifying…From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality to Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality' Ethical Skeptic
‘Ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, the data has been truly beyond horrifying…
From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality to Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the "Vaccinated" & The Global Depopulation Program
JULY 9, 2023
Yesterday this Substack reviewed the latest cardiac mortality data: A few days before that, this Substack reviewed the latest cancer data: Today we tie these terrifying trends together by reviewing the latest data on excess non-PSYOP-19 natural cause mortality:
…and now we have additional data to further bolster the mass democide reality on the ground; to wit:
The chart from the above X post:
When you add in the lockdown drug abuse mortality (i.e. heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine overdoses), which is now a far deadlier pursuit due to the profoundly compromised and permanently inflamed immune systems of the genetically modified VAIDS sufferers, the mortality of the young demographic is truly staggering.
Even casual drug and alcohol users can kick off their spike protein induced myocarditis, and other latent, yet unrelentingly burgeoning heart damage.
Some additional color on exactly why this is transpiring:
Let us not even get into the other adverse events like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, etc. that the young are experiencing at unprecedented levels.
But there may be a real solution to prevent this cardiac
deathmurder in young and older demographics alike, and the potential to attenuate this damage:
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH BOMBSHELL: Possible Treatment Approach for Management of Post-COVID Vaccination Myocarditis
OCTOBER 24, 2023
This is perhaps the most important article in this Substack’s ongoing series exposing the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon, and the various associated “vaccine”-induced death and disease mitigation strategies incorporating inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually work.
The protocol for this myocarditis mitigation strategy was included in the following article:
Case Report: "Vaccine" Induced Myocarditis & Associated Heart Injury & Scarring CURED
·
MAR 21
This Substack had previously shared a “vaccine” adverse event that befell a close relative… …today we have an important update, with a detailed timeline: On April 11, 2021 I had to get my Covid vaccine shot in order to get on the airplane to Hawaii for a short vacation
From the above article:
I started a daily regimen of Doxycycline tablets of 100 mg for a month, then I dropped down to 50 mg for a month, and now I am on a continuous dose of 25 mg indefinitely. During these three plus months I was also taking 24mg of Ivermectin pills once a day.
To ensure that the heart is not further attacked and continuously damaged by the immune system that has been perverted by the human spike protein factory, sub-antimicrobial doses of Doxycycline must be administered indefinitely.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.’
