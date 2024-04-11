Sudden Cardiac Death in Younger Persons Up 66% (21 Sigma) (substack.com)

‘Ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, the data has been truly beyond horrifying…

2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD

·

JULY 9, 2023

Yesterday this Substack reviewed the latest cardiac mortality data: A few days before that, this Substack reviewed the latest cancer data: Today we tie these terrifying trends together by reviewing the latest data on excess non-PSYOP-19 natural cause mortality:

Read full story

…and now we have additional data to further bolster the mass democide reality on the ground; to wit:

The chart from the above X post:

When you add in the lockdown drug abuse mortality (i.e. heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine overdoses), which is now a far deadlier pursuit due to the profoundly compromised and permanently inflamed immune systems of the genetically modified VAIDS sufferers, the mortality of the young demographic is truly staggering. Even casual drug and alcohol users can kick off their spike protein induced myocarditis, and other latent, yet unrelentingly burgeoning heart damage. Some additional color on exactly why this is transpiring:

Let us not even get into the other adverse events like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, etc. that the young are experiencing at unprecedented levels. But there may be a real solution to prevent this cardiac death murder in young and older demographics alike, and the potential to attenuate this damage:

2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD

·

OCTOBER 24, 2023

This is perhaps the most important article in this Substack’s ongoing series exposing the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon, and the various associated “vaccine”-induced death and disease mitigation strategies incorporating inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually work.

Read full story

The protocol for this myocarditis mitigation strategy was included in the following article:

2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD

·

MAR 21

This Substack had previously shared a “vaccine” adverse event that befell a close relative… …today we have an important update, with a detailed timeline: On April 11, 2021 I had to get my Covid vaccine shot in order to get on the airplane to Hawaii for a short vacation

Read full story