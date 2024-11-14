Fluoride in American water supply, is it safe? McCullough asks important questions & suggests MAHA to slow down & not get ahead of skis, writing "US Government Investigation and Scientific Statements
Concerning Community Water Fluoridation MAHA Should Slow Down, Frame the Issue, Convene Stakeholders, Build Consensus, then Come to Sound Public Health Policy Decisions" see stack
What say you as to the position McCullough takes? e.g. “Concerning Community Water Fluoridation MAHA Should Slow Down, Frame the Issue, Convene Stakeholders, Build Consensus, then Come to Sound Public Health Policy Decisions"
What are your thoughts on flouride in our public water supply?
US Government Investigation and Scientific Statements Concerning Community Water Fluoridation
MAHA Should Slow Down, Frame the Issue, Convene Stakeholders, Build Consensus, then Come to Sound Public
I'm disappointed in McCullough for his failure to state the obvious, which is that fluoride should be removed from the water supply.
Slow down getting poison out of our water? How about take it out and then do some studies if they don't believe the ones already done by the Nazis in WW2 and replicated many times since. "Out of an abundance of caution," as they love to say, take it out and study if it's safe before thinking about putting it back. They won't be putting it back if they study it.