Former Speaker PAUL RYAN (with Obama) will go down in history as two of the most corrupt dangerous people ever to hold public office, Ryan did all he could to hurt Trump; a devil
anyone care to argue me otherwise; this photo of Ryan with now Speaker Mike Johnson, Mr. "I have zero testicles & I am working against the American people" Johnson, is BAD for Trump...be careful
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ryan is tricky, I wonder who funds him or who his real family is, a bloodline elite?
Testicles and Masons just don’t go together