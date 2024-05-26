Frame one is Dr. Anthony Fauci in early March 2020 telling us that the surgical masks are useless & no need walk around with them (not needed for respiratory viruses) then Frame 2 happened; why?
and why did these specious academically sloppy, intellectually lazy dimwit health official dolts not read the one comprehensive seminal review showing COVID masks (surgical, cloth etc.) FAIL!
Frame 1:
Frame 2:
Frame 3:
More than 170 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms ⋆ Brownstone Institute
