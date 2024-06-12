Why now? After 4 years Redfield you are coming now with this drivel almost CYA interview with Fredo Cuomo? Of all the people to talk serious with you chose Fredo? Are you people not ashamed? Lots you told Fredo was not making sense and needed proper interrogation but he is and was not capable…

I have stated I admire you and feel you are a good human being but were out of your depth in COVID and were weak to the machinations of the CDC top brass who IMO are some of the most corrupt dangerous people who use and took a great agency for public health and weaponized it for democrat party purposes. Now you are making incredible statements and it begs the question why were you silent all along? 4 years.

Now Trump can sit back and watch you all unravel and let you sway in the wind…he should not sweat for your fever…for he took guidance from you, and you (and the Garden Gnome lilliputian Mengele Fauci and specious unscientific dolt nincompoop Birx) led the Task Force and pandemic response. It was Fauci’s and Birx’s lockdowns and school closures. They said so. Yes, Trump was CEO, but he made decisions and calls as per their/your input (delegated to you/them to make) and if today they/you say it was wrong, then it was them/you who were wrong and it is them/you to be accountable. Why? Because right out of the gate we told them/you they/you were wrong and data and evidence fast accumulated that the lockdowns were devastating and the vaccine was ineffective and harmful, non-sterilizing and non-neutralizing fast, plunging to negative effectiveness and having no effect in stopping infection in the vaccinee or replication, or stopping transmission. We showed that this was never a vaccine if it did not stop transmission and did not function in a chemoprophylaxis (preventive) manner. Mandates were moot, DOA. Dead in the water, had no basis. Yet you pushed the mRNA shot and now say it has harms? What did the Canadian or US trucker know that you did not know? What did the tens of thousands of people in this substack know that you did not? What did Yeadon know, or McCullough, or JJ Couey, or Nick Hudson or Scott Atlas or Harvey Risch or Howard Tenenbaum or Ramin Oskoui or Lee Vliet or Lee Merritt or me? What did we know that you did not? You power hungry people just did not care.

And you functioned as a clown car hurting POTUS Trump.

Where is your apology Dr. Redfield for all you said wrong and did wrong during COVID, to the American people? Do the right thing Sir, I know you have the quality. I like you a lot, we have had good debates and talks at HHS and I do think you are smart and a God fearing man but you guys fucked POTUS Trump up…why?

If he did not lockdown or look to vaccine the nation would have thought he was crazy as was no doctor or scientist and would have said he was more concerned with keeping economy open due to election; he locked down and people say he did for politics and election and Birx et al. knew they were lying to him for once he gave them the 2 weeks to bend the curve, they were never going to re-open. She said that. para ‘just get him to bite’…He was caught and what would you have said or the public if after 2 weeks he came out and said ‘great, its done, now lets open and get kids in school and open up economy in full and all is well’ while the malfeasant Task Force was clamoring for more lockdown etc.? Again, you would have said he was open up too fast and for politics to not damage the economy etc. and would have called for 25th. He was in a terrible situation with dogs and devils and animals around him advising him when each were trying to fuck him.

All this to say and remind you that it was these very same Task Force people like Fauci and Redfield who hardened the lockdowns and extended them, pushed blue surgical masks and white cloth masks (man-made masks) that never worked and were toxic. Especially for children.

It is you cast of Task Force characters who stood on that stage daily as the Clown car Task Force and lied and lied and bull-shitted the American people on all the lockdown lunatic policies and now you bitches coming saying it was MADE UP? Did not work? How many police did you kill with the vaccine? How many military have now died and are vaccine injured due to you all? How many business owners hung themselves on accounts of your lockdown lunatic policies that you now singing did not work? And you want to now try to look like the good guys telling us it did not work? 4 years you bitches stayed quiet as the populace cried out for Justice, losing loved ones, 4 years. You are just like Malone, silence and fame on the upside and want fame on the downside and benefits. Yet did wrong. For you knew it was harmful. Must have.

Bitches, we knew, we said this 4 years now, go read all my writings, go read. Go read the work of others. It is there.

What you are trying to do is another hari kari (self-harm of sorts), now implicating yourself in the failure of COVID and response yet in an effort to hurt Trump…again.

He must not let you! He must turn it all on you now!

Trump is in the driver seat on this and must ensure you all get a chance to answer under oath.

Trump really must sit back and let you bitches sway in the wind a bit, and sing your songs, for now you are saying you who told us, and advised him, were wrong all along…you all misled POTUS Trump yet he trusted you.

So he is in the clear, and what he MUST do is come after all of you when elected…and ensure you answer questions under oath. Ensure we the people get Justice and he really as I see it has nothing to explain except recognize the harms and failure of the lockdowns and vaccine. In fact, if I were him, I would not praise anything for he is wrong in that. Stop now. The lockdowns and vaccine never worked Sir, stop praising them for the very lunatic Task Force architects are singing they failed. Do not be the one they leave on the island ALONE.

They were the experts, 45, let them wear it and let them explain what went wrong.