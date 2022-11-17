COVID Taliban: "G20 promotes vaccine passports for future pandemic response; Vaccine passports have already laid the foundation for a different threat to humanity: perspective"; yes, COVID Taliban
To the malfeasant untermenche, these low life form people: we do not want their digital passports & please shove it up their corrupted thieving arses. You COVID Taliban do not seem to understand
🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. "Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️
'If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, you can move around.. 'We will sub [this digital certificate using WHO standard] into the next World Health Assembly.. as the revision to intl health regulation': Indonesia MoH Budi Sadikin, ex-banker #B20Summit #B20 #DigitalID
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/g20-promotes-vaccine-passports-future-pandemic-response/
Just listen to this explanatory -you will learn that digital currency can be programmed to limit your spending and track your carbon credit score !!this should alarm you & even Liberals
It seems to be an unstoppable train, however nonsensical it it.
It’s heading towards civil unrest in my view.
I fear that what the elite want.
Covid Taliban? More like reborn Nazis on steroids. Roos is a hero.