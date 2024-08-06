hhmmm, Gail has her way with words and I like differential views and opinions, especially if defended, and once we keep it thoughtful and civil and it can even be contentious, but remain thoughtful…we must be able to engage and listen to other views and ideas that make us uncomfortable…and still do not seek to hurt or harm…take what we want from it, use some, discard some or lots or all…

There is lots inside Gail’s writing, lots I agree with, lots I do not. I felt I would share and like you, Gail has a right to her own views.

But one thing is for sure, Trump is the ONLY answer to right this ship…4 years of him…MAGA!

Enjoy!

So, I share Gail below verbatim below and ask you to comment…

I’m voting for Trump. Without enthusiasm or expectation of a win. Only to prevent Kamala and the Dems from taking office and taking America down completely. That said, I’ve lost all respect for Trump. He is behaving repulsively, making matters far worse than I imagined possible. His rhetoric has reached a level exceeding his past worst . Choosing Vance and screwing over Tulsi, the most positive , best messenger, most energetic campaigner, best debater and most qualified to take down the Dems, having been there. She was the only one who broke the mold, checked all the boxes and then some, was truly aligned with Trump’s platform and had support across the entire spectrum. And Trump chose the antithesis. It was beyond incomprehensible and his rallies have ramped up what he has been warned against and pleaded with to rein in. He seems to take pleasure in rubbing it in the faces of those who are desperate for him to beat Kamala. Instead, he’s elevating her. I’m beginning to believe it’s deliberate. Between the ethnic/racial crap at the Black Journalist event , his 90 minute rant today, largely focused on attacking Brian Kemp with smears, epithets and falsehoods about his governance., calling him incompetent, the worst in the nation and fabricating his positions- that Kemp was going to raise state and property taxes, restrict the use of fossil fuels , veto school choice and had done nothing to fix the broken voting system, allowing cheating, the unreliable voting machines, not cleaning up the voter roles, allowing ballots to be counted days after the polls were closed… all untrue. Then he started up about Stacy Abrams who’s name is no longer of any relevance and on and on about the 2020 election. Calling his rivals “ scum, deranged,, low IQ losers… making Perdue a victim of the left and Kemp/Raffensberger.. Yes, Perdue was cheated. By Trump’s behavior, Lynn Wood with a bullhorn telling Republicans to not. vote to show Kemp how they felt and by Perdue for refusing to debate Ossoff and not showing up at his own scheduled rally.

Yes, there should be dialogue, but the only candidate who has behaved like an American adult is RFK Jr. He was rewarded by vicious,ad hominem attacks ,baseless smears left and right , kept off the ballot, not afforded Secret Service protection,finally switching to Independent and then banned from debate participation.. The irony and hypocrisy of RFK Jr being painted as an antisemite, anti-vax, science denying fringe lunatic by the left and everything aforementioned aside from the antisemitism bullshit is stunning. Considering he wasn’t given a public platform to make his case. He was also extremely polite. He didn’t attack, interrupt or concoct falsehoods targeting his competitors. And unlike Biden, Trump and Kamala, RFK Jr owned his past wrongdoings, when accused of having extreme positions on Climate and Environmental ideological platforms, he openly admitted being wrong in his climate change positioning, admitted that he was unrealistic and guided by the hysteria mongering and misinformation hyped up by the WEF, UN, governmental globalists and junk science. He was less defensive about his environmental concerns and was very illuminating. His positions on warmongering, foreign adventurism, corporate multinational monopolism, Pharma, illegal immigration, the Plandemic, the totalitarian takeover of America the West by the WEF /UN/WHO/ World Bank/China/EU/NATO/USNGOs/ Think tanks and the paid for, captured, installed puppet leaders, politicians, bureaucrats, advisors, lobbyists, corporatists, bankers… Only RFK Jr called it out by name. In our filthy sewer system falsely referred to as a “ democracy” vs a Constitution Republic with a democratically elected representative government , neither party functions as such. Even the SCOTUS members function as partisan activists vs neutral purveyors of Constitutional Law. It’s not a secret when the Right, including the pundit class and Republican politicians campaign on electing “ Conservative Originalist” justices like Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Alito, using “ Religious Freedom” as a determination.

So long as said religious freedom aligns with their own religious ideology, which is socially ideogical Christian fundamentalist activism while they complain about the liberal “ abortion loving” SCOTUS judicial activism. The Right conflates the Constitution with the Bible , written as a Judeo-Christian document based upon the God of biblical scripture. And the rulings decided as such. The Democrat appointed judicial activism is becoming conflated with the Communist Manifesto. Essentially, the bench is no longer an impartial body opining on the law as it was determined, but being decided by personal ideology. I remember being outraged when Sotomayor expressing concern there were too many Catholics on the bench. What the hell was she talking about? Wasn’t she Catholic? It was terribly offensive. And then I realized not only was Trump appointing Catholics, but emphasizing their Catholic practices, history and loyalty to their faith. Gorsuch was not given as much emphasis as Kavanaugh, where it was every other sentence, but ACB was every sentence.Trump made what was already contentious far worse. The Dems, moderates, center right, Independents, libertarians, Jewish centrists and Republicans, Hindus, Buddhists, agnostic, atheist and non-sectarians were absolutely dreading the ACB prospect, hoping Trump would opt for Barbara Lagoa.

Though Catholic, she didn’t bring it into her courtroom. She was also the daughter of Cubans who fled Castro and Lagoa was very well liked, known for her activism in the awful Elian Gonzalez struggle. She was then a Miami attorney who gained national recognition. She was a Republican, but not a conservative fundamentalist ideologue. She would have been appointed without a scene. It would have backfired on the Dems big time, benefitted Trump and expanded the Party, gaining far more support. But he appointed ACB, introducing her as in “ The mold of Scalia”. Scalia, with Thomas and Alito lived to overturn Roe. They got their wish. The Republicans have moved so far Christian right, they exacerbated the divide exponentially with “ snap back “ extreme restrictions and outright bans… and it cost the midterms and with Kamala as the candidate and Trump’s increasingly offensive behavior and choosing Vance… Kamala will win with a large enough lead that it will transcend cheating. Trump can no longer get a pass by turning the other. Cheek. He has nobody to blame but himself and his poor judgment. If he’d opted for Tulsi and STFU, “ We The People” would have won’

