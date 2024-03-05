Get away Haley, LEAVE, stop badmouthing Trump, its over, long over for you, never had a chance, you are a RINO neocon & deadly for America; we need Trump with all his faults, & no one is perfect, but
I want Trump now back up in the bitch called Washington DC & burn the fuc*er down, to the floor, take alphabets down to studs, send employees home; I want retribution, malice, vengeance for mRNA
I want all linked to mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine sitting in a court room, legal tribunals, under oath…and if judges say guilty of causing harm, negligence, deaths, deliberate, then I want them imprisoned and many hung, but only if a judge says hang them, then we hang them…if courts, judges, juries say hang, then we hang in mass…public, let me donate some money for wood please and rope…
all in the fraud fake non-pandemic called COVID, all who did wrong, thousands of doctors, hang them if judges say hang them, does not matter, we hang them all…history must remember what they did…
Trump must reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act, he must implement a victim compensation fund all those harmed by COVID lockdowns and Malone Bourla vaccine, focus on police, military, nurses, he must implement proper adverse effects surveillance of the mRNA vaccine, he must hang all who did wrong as shown in courts…use the Justice department, make hanging a daily affair in DC…
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Get away Haley, LEAVE, stop badmouthing Trump, its over, long over for you, never had a chance, you are a RINO neocon & deadly for America; we need Trump with all his faults, & no one is perfect, but
She scares me to death.
Dear Lord save us from these ambitious strivers.
And on your other note, I'm afraid it's just a pipe dream hoping that any of the perpetrators of our present situation will face any justice of any sort, however I do enjoy reading your unrelenting plea for their day in Court and the possible outcome therein.
Reparations for the injured and the fired! Most of the fired can not afford attorneys fees and its hard to find attorneys who have the knowledge and will to fight the system - colleges - military - city/county/state and so on...it's a catch 22 and there is little justice at this point.