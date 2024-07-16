His widow tells us his final words as he shielded his family…what a man!

SARVER, PA — “Get down!”

Those were the final words of volunteer firefighter and father-of-two Corey Comperatore as he shielded his family from a sniper who opened fire on former President Donald Trump, his grieving widow told The Post.

“He’s my hero,” Helen Comperatore said from her Sarver, Pennsylvania home on Monday. “He just said, ‘get down!’ That was the last thing he said.”

Helen Comperatore told The Post her late husband Corey shouted “Get down!” before shielding his family from gunfire during the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania Trump rally. G.N.Miller/NYPost© Provided by New York Post’

Hero firefighter Corey Comperatore’s widow reveals his final words as he shielded family at Trump rally (msn.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)