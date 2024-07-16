“Get down!”, these were the last words of volunteer firefighter and father-of-two Corey Comperatore as he shielded his family from a sniper who opened fire on former President Donald Trump
This is a real hero, this man, and we must celebrate him and others like him, the others shot too, for they lives were changed, ended just for supporting Trump; this is the legacy of Biden INC.
His widow tells us his final words as he shielded his family…what a man!
SARVER, PA — “Get down!”
Those were the final words of volunteer firefighter and father-of-two Corey Comperatore as he shielded his family from a sniper who opened fire on former President Donald Trump, his grieving widow told The Post.
“He’s my hero,” Helen Comperatore said from her Sarver, Pennsylvania home on Monday. “He just said, ‘get down!’ That was the last thing he said.”
Helen Comperatore told The Post her late husband Corey shouted “Get down!” before shielding his family from gunfire during the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania Trump rally. G.N.Miller/NYPost© Provided by New York Post’
He was a hero, to his family and to America. He will have a place in Trump's Garden of Heroes next year.
And the head of the USSS Cheatle has HIS blood on HER evil hands!
"The autistic patsy was acting for "Iranians," apparently. That's the latest news. "Iranians" are responsible for shooting Trump and Corey Comperatore. The Secret Service were aware of an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump and had beefed up security for him prior to the rally. This neocon propaganda story is appearing now because Haley and the Dems obviously figure Americans are dumb enough to believe it.