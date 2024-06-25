Remember, the black islamic slave traders of Tunisia, Morocco, Algiers (Algeria), Tripoli (modern Libya) etc…remember them? Yes the African slave trade was barbaric, so was the East Indian slave trade of the 16th to 19th century…but what about the white slaves of Barbary? Yes, white slavery was real and as brutal as sub-Saharan African slavery, but you said what? ssshhh Paul, don’t say that? what? and we even have slavery today, we have children taken into slavery, sex slavery by many of the very same people who are big whig democrats and Republicans, many elites in our societies today in the 21st century enslave children, women etc. sex and economic slavery, held against their wills, brutalized. What about them you Mr. ‘reparations’ man and woman? Why not also focus on the white Christians who were enslaved by the African muslims 16 to 19th century? you said ssshhhh again?

The fact is that white Europeans were enslaved brutally by black Africans, North Africans, muslims, in the 16th century to 19th century etc.

Harvard Study Claims There Is 'Historic Precedent' for Paying Slavery Reparations – PJ Media

