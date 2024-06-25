Go and come again with your Slavery Reparations talk, go & do your damn homework & lets be fair now my brothers & sisters; yes, I know, I live it, racism is real, can be brutal at times, yet until you
give the due attention & reparations (& I have black ancestry & even slave ancestry) to the white people who were slaves in the Mediterranean (the near 2 million) enslaved by Barbary islamic corsairs
Remember, the black islamic slave traders of Tunisia, Morocco, Algiers (Algeria), Tripoli (modern Libya) etc…remember them? Yes the African slave trade was barbaric, so was the East Indian slave trade of the 16th to 19th century…but what about the white slaves of Barbary? Yes, white slavery was real and as brutal as sub-Saharan African slavery, but you said what? ssshhh Paul, don’t say that? what? and we even have slavery today, we have children taken into slavery, sex slavery by many of the very same people who are big whig democrats and Republicans, many elites in our societies today in the 21st century enslave children, women etc. sex and economic slavery, held against their wills, brutalized. What about them you Mr. ‘reparations’ man and woman? Why not also focus on the white Christians who were enslaved by the African muslims 16 to 19th century? you said ssshhhh again?
The fact is that white Europeans were enslaved brutally by black Africans, North Africans, muslims, in the 16th century to 19th century etc.
Harvard Study Claims There Is 'Historic Precedent' for Paying Slavery Reparations – PJ Media
There is no doubt that muslims were vile slavers. But were Christians, to the extent for which they have been blamed? Why do White Christians always get the blame for the slave trade in the US and the Caribbean? Were White Christians perhaps under-represented among those who carried out the vile trade in human beings?
"Almost as soon as it appeared, in 1991, The Secret Relationship generated a controversy that centered more on its intentions than its scholarship. The noise level was heightened in 1993 by the turmoil that swirled around Professor Tony Martin, of Wellesley College. A tenured professor in Wellesley's Department of Africana Studies, Martin assigned to one of his classes portions of the book, which singles out Jews for special prominence in the Atlantic slave trade and for having played a particularly prominent role in the enslavement of Africans in the Americas. He was accused of anti-Semitism, and wrote a brief book to refute the charges.
The title of Martin's book, The Jewish Onslaught: Despatches From the Wellesley Battlefront, gave a clear preview of his opinions. It was a mixture of discussion, factual refutation, and angry recrimination. This last predominated, with paragraphs that opened using language like "To the Jews, and to their favourite Negroes who have insisted on attacking me I say . . ." His views on The Secret Relationship's use of historical materials amounted to a barrage of enthusiastic endorsements.
Ironically, Martin's assertion that "Jews were very much in the mainstream of European society as far as the trade in African human beings was concerned" was very close to what many Jewish scholars had claimed some thirty years before. Martin, in one of his endorsements, made a startling assertion concerning slave ownership by Jews: "Using the research of Jewish historians, the book suggests that based on the 1830 census, Jews actually had a higher per capita slave ownership than for the white population as a whole." The Secret Relationship does in fact approach making that suggestion, and since the claim would appear to be a pivotal one, it is worth examining."
Slavery and the Jews: A review of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews: Volume One. By Winthrop D. Jordan
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1995/09/slavery-and-the-jews/376462/