Hang 'em all high! From Fauci, Birx, Francis Collins, Bourla, Bancel, Walensky etc., all who have placed our police & military at risk with the fraud ineffective harmful COVID gene therapy 'vaccine'
We allow proper legal inquiries & tribunals with proper proceedings, lawful, judges etc. and allow judges to rule and we follow the ruling, if they say wrong was done & impose sanctions, we ensure it
We hang them high taking away their money, locking them up…hang ’em high!
Please consider ordering my book ‘Presidential Takedown’:
Order via this LINK
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The ropes are ready, thousands of them, but we still don't have any necks to share them with. Maybe in a few decades, if ever, from now. We had warp speed and the speed of science murdering millions, now we need supersonic speed to rope the murderers.
Don't forget the daddy of warp speed, your hero, Donald Trump. He's gotta swing, too.