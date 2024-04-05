I am not accepting para “if I gave the exemption letter, I would have lost my license and been fined 5,000 $…no, not accepting that, these bitches knew what they were doing and they suffered our elderly peoples into a death spiral once they went to the hospital….via their deadly COVID policy of false positive PCR process result, isolation, sedation with deadly toxic drugs propofol, lorazepam, midazolam etc., DNR orders, dehydration, Remdesivir, ventilator

(100) Hang them high! Execute them by firing squad! As I said before in my stack, Tucker Carlson called medical doctors who did wrong in COVID a 'dangerous person'; I more than agree & I don't want apology, (substack.com)