Hang them high! Execute them by firing squad! As I said before in my stack, Tucker Carlson called medical doctors who did wrong in COVID a 'dangerous person'; I more than agree & I don't want apology,
I want courts to examine them & if courts say you are ok, did not do wrong, then we embrace & celebrate you, but all, from lockdowns to mRNA vaccine, if courts say you KILLED, then we hang you high
(100) 'Tucker Carlson Says Doctors Should APOLOGIZE for Wrongly Recommending the COVID Vax' (VNN); WRONG Tucker, we have to HANG them too! we let courts get a go with judges but we hang all the doctors who (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hang them high! Execute them by firing squad! As I said before in my stack, Tucker Carlson called medical doctors who did wrong in COVID a 'dangerous person'; I more than agree & I don't want apology,
It's hard to avoid the conclusion that Fauci and the other mass murderers wanted as many people as possible to die from their Wuhan creation.
Motives:
$100 billion in vaxx sales
facilitate mail-in ballot fraud
reduce social security expenses
I agree. But someone saying before the vax came out to go ahead and get it is VERY different from someone saying it even six months later. By July 2021 the horror was known, 100%. I wouldn’t want to hang a doctor because in Feb 2021 they recommended getting the vax. Feb 2022? They were complicit in murder.