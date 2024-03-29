'Tucker Carlson Says Doctors Should APOLOGIZE for Wrongly Recommending the COVID Vax' (VNN); WRONG Tucker, we have to HANG them too! we let courts get a go with judges but we hang all the doctors who
killed people by their negligence, their recklessness, their ineptness, their malfeasance...Hang them high, we accept NO apology, they knew what they were doing! not dangerous, DEADLY!
Carlson added, “I would never go to a doctor who was still lying about COVID because that’s a dangerous person. That’s an immoral person and a dangerous person.”
Hang them high! Tucker, I like this video, but it is not good enough to apologize, you Tucker just stated they killed people, so an apology is NOT GOOD enough, they must be hung…when judges rule, we hang them.
Tucker:
“It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m great at my job. I killed a bunch of people, but I’m a great person.’ It’s like, no, it’s too big a sin to overlook. You have no credibility unless you apologize for that and explain how you reached that wrong conclusion.”
Tucker Carlson Says Doctors Should APOLOGIZE for Wrongly Recommending the COVID Vax (substack.com)
Vigilant News.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
'Tucker Carlson Says Doctors Should APOLOGIZE for Wrongly Recommending the COVID Vax' (VNN); WRONG Tucker, we have to HANG them too! we let courts get a go with judges but we hang all the doctors who
While my mom had turbo cancer - no doctor would admit to the cause. They buried their head in the sand. Each of them was either corrupt or cowardly. Either way - they took home a paycheck while my mom was tortured.
On June 12, 2022, after four Pfizer injections, my very healthy mom was suddenly diagnosed with stage-IV pancreatic cancer in her left inguinal groin lymph node, B-cell lymphoma, and melanoma. Her immune system had failed completely. The fast-growing tumors spread to her bones, breaking them from the inside. She lived, suffering, until December 13.
I was her full-time caregiver.
In 2023, day by day, using memories, photos, text conversations, medical records, my journal, and my mom’s journal, I chronicled the story of her disease on Facebook. I told about the progression of her illness, the failed medical response, her unimaginable pain, her experience, my experience,and how her spirit refused to be broken.
I am currently in the process of editing and rewriting, on Substack.
My mom represents millions of people who were deceived, intimidated or forced into receiving an injection. Her story is all of our story.
https://mamaearthdesignshop.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=368d5r
Just apologize? Many of them should have their license to practice taken. And there are a select few who knowingly participated in crimes against humanity.
Those people need to be tried and sentenced to the harshest possible sentence. This includes Fauci, Wallensky, Birx, and a lot more.