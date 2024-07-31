'HOME ownership', it is the one variable or factor no matter how we build math models, regression models, we plug in predictor variables, 'Home ownership' is the one factor that reduces crime in any (substack.com)

Throw in access to good health care and for all peoples, for lets face it, the health care model and system in USA is disastrous. But home ownership. Pride in owning something. Crime plumets. I mean paying for your home, not given for free. But pegged too to income etc. And key, have the father in the home.