created the mRNA; said by reporter “including Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in Covid shots.”

Kory said this:

‘In his own private practice, almost 1500 of Kory’s patients “are now disabled and suffering” after taking the Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

‘“There are millions dead across the world from these vaccines.

“In my own private practice, I’ve seen almost 1500 patients, many of them in the peak of their lives, who are now disabled and suffering with the immense symptom burden, to this day, years later.

“I believe that I am meeting the greatest unmet need in the country right now, which is the care of the vaccine injured.”’

But does it make sense?

How come same Kory does not question Malone about the death he brought? Pierre is a smart man. What is up here?

What did you say? Malone said don’t blame him, blame Pfizer and Moderna? Blame Bourla not him?

Are we being fCUked? I ask you.

To accept that, then this is you:

Do you now understand why McCullough, Risch, Pinsky, myself etc. help TWC (TWC.health) as to the spike detoxification formula? We are trying to help mitigate the impact of the deadly spike protein induced by the deadly Malone Sahin Kariko Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine.

e.g. the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

But what a load of fraud bullshit by Malone. What an ‘in your face’ con. They all (Bancel, Malone, Bourla, Weissman et al.) must be investigated under oath to give proper answers, details, in proper courts, judges, juries, to answer to all about mRNA technology and the deadly mRNA vaccine…we need to know if wrong was done and by who….people died!

Trump was deceived not only with the fraud of a fake PCR-created non-pandemic, but with the deadly OWS lockdowns, and then the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine.

Trump was deceived like no other in history. Mislead.

This has been my argument, they, COVID doctors and scientists run around together, beg people for money, ‘gimme gimme gimme’ etc., take all your donor money, yet Malone who said he created the technology etc. (though NOBEL and Weissman and Kariko and all linked to mRNA technology said he Malone, is a fraud and did nothing of the sort but you fell for it and thought he would help fix the harms, that’s the hook into you) stands next to Kory on a stage just a couple days ago. The fraud continues.

It seems.

In your face.

And none of them, not one of them, including Bobby Jr. who spoke there at the same place, addresses this. This is the fraud. A mystery too. This is the madness we live and yes, the PSY OP games on you. Yes, it was played on you. The very person whose work he himself said is in the vaccine that killed your family, and he raised money off of, gained fame, recognition, is still out there begging you for money and free food. I know I ain’t the smartest in the world, but something never made sense in this. The COVID Freedom media e.g. EPOCH etc. sold out to Malone for interviews etc. They all just pimped on the nation to enrich. Pimped on poor people.

Yet people died, damaged hearts, hearts died, could not survive.

I leave you with this photo and ask you what is wrong with it?

Are you, we that stupid?

