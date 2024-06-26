him, tell Trump, he is very open to feedback and push back and hearing you….be brave, it is imperative you lay out your views, do not be pusillanimous and pink pussy hat wearing, meek and feeble, no stand up, if 45 made a bad call, say it and let him fix it! He wants feedback and he can’t get it right all the time…

He is wrong to want to give green cards to foreign students, no no no…America first, American kids first! Correct, I don’t care how bright these Asian kids etc. students are, do not give them a slot ahead of American kids, no no no….

no green card if you get diploma…no!

prioritize USA born kids first! our citizens first!

Wrong POTUS Trump, love you huge and our only choice and doing all I could to help you get back at 1600, but you are wrong here! So tweak this policy please…reverse this statement or reword it to make US kids first!

here is Bannon opining too…and I love it and on same page, he disagrees with 45 and so do I…and we love 45 for he wants us to disagree and push back on him and help him for he is not perfect, he is not GOD, he is a human being and we can disagree on polices like this…it is America first, and Steve is right, American citizens FIRST…

yes, we must reduce, cut the number of foreign students coming to USA…focus on our American students…yes this is about American kids and generations of our children first…I don’t care if they have perfect SATS etc…America kids first, you are special and you get the best deal FIRST…

get your diploma and get to hell out, go home to your nations and make your nations great…we cannot let these foreign students stay here…we focus on US kids first!

Steve: “AMERICA FIRST AND AMERICAN CITIZENS FIRST: REDUCING FOREIGN STUDENTS AND PRIORITIZING JOBS FOR U.S. CITIZENS

“We cannot simply bring in the entire world and take their best and brightest, layering it on top of the American people. This creates unnecessary intense competition.”

