My opinion is that we focus on the failed policies of Kamala Harris and prosecute the case on that…we have rich evidence….leave her personal life on the side and let others deal with that…let FOX news and CNN and their gossipy ways handle that…we are esteemed, we don’t play gutter….although its sweet sometimes in the gutter….and that too is the view of The Ghost Writer…I value the Ghost Writer’s view who is a fierce conservative, and a woman…

btw, the next article will be something Kelly shared I wanted to deal with, and it so happens that couple of articles are back-to-back re Kelly. I so appreciated Kelly before she went nuts on Trump in 2016 and I guess she is and was entitled to her views. I think she is smart, and I do not agree on all of her positions. People change over time and evolve, and she has been extending olive branches.

