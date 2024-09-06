I don't think Tucker is an anti-semite and I like his work, I think a key part of our national debate, but be careful Tucker, do not mainstream this gaslighting and specious drivel, this dangerous talk by these Nazi apologists…do not give audience to the anti-Israel hatred and you should have had someone on the other side to have the debate. I don’t want anti-arab hatred on your show just as much…no anti-muslim hate or anti-Jew hate or anti-Christian hate or anti-Hindu hate…there are serious often deadly dangerous issues at play and we need solid balanced debate to etch out a reasonable safe vision of the future…I admire Tucker, he is smart, but I also thought Tucker’s interview with Darryl Cooper was misguided. But then again, it is his show and it is his right. This though is my opinion.

