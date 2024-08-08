see my prior substack on this…and then she gives you the evil stare…it follows when she has no answer…someone told her prior that it makes her look strong…it does not, but the democrats et al. and press get their rocks off and take it as a win…

"I am speaking" & "I am not finished, I said I am not finished"...POTUS Trump & all in the MAGA, know this is how Kamala Harris stumps & embarrasses men, any men when she is in a conversation; be (substack.com)

warned, in fact any male...be warned when you are in debate or discussion, when she is shown to be inept and talking crap, she will revert to this line to mess you up for how do you respond to that?’