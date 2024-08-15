Now to my thesis:

Trump MUST put a female as VP pick now and ideally a minority female VP…

The election is Trump’s to lose but the campaign has stumbled badly and at this rate, 45 can lose to Harris and it is troubling how did we get here; Trump remains our best hope and we have to get him back on deck at the White House…the next 3 months will not be easy and major changes must be made by Trump now in his orbit of advisors!

My opinion:

1)Immediately, Trump must fire campaign managers Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita and several others in Trump World

2)swap out JD Vance, I like him but he has hurt the ticket…

3)announce change in VP during Obama’s nomination acceptance speech for let us be honest, this is really Obama’s 4th term, and his speech will seal the deal for Harris…only this will suck oxygen out of Obama’s speech as media will have to cover Trump’s announcement; Trump must make that announcement himself to get maximal traction and coverage away from Obama

4)announce the actual JD Vance VP change 10 minutes into Harris’s speech on August 24th, at DNC when Harris is doing her nominee acceptance speech…this will allow Trump to reset the race…

Again, only my opinion…

See Infowars:

Trump Campaign Managers Have Dark History of Undermining Trump (infowars.com)

This is Chris LaCivita

This is Susie Wiles

On January 6, 2021, Chris LaCivita liked a Democrat congresswoman’s tweet calling for President Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment. LaCivita’s unfortunate “like” was unearthed by George News, which posts with the handle @TheGeorgeHQ on X.

Who the hell is advising Trump?

‘Chris LaCivita thought Jeb! would laugh his way to beating Trump. In a New York Times piece from August 2015, LaCivita actually said that he thought Trump would die a political death and that the Jeb Bush campaign was “laughing” with joy at Trump’s presence in the race.

“Privately, Mr. Bush’s top strategists, who have become increasingly fixated on halting Mr. Walker, believe that Mr. Trump is nothing short of a godsend,” the New York Times reported, which seems hilarious in hindsight.’

“It’ll be death by 100 cuts, and he’s probably only in his 20s,” Chris LaCivita said of Donald Trump, according to the Times piece, which quoted LaCivita as saying that Jeb Bush’s campaign team was “laughing their way through the summer.”

IMO these are subversives, as they screwed Trump taking the early June debate as it is due to them, and others, THAT Trump’s campaign has derailed…Harris would not even be on deck had the regular debate been in September etc. They would not be able to table her or sell her, not enough time. The early debate brought them, Harris, ‘time’.

‘President Donald Trump’s campaign co-managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita have a dark history of undermining President Trump and the values of the Make America Great Again movement.

LaCivita, an ex-partner in the Fp1 Strategies firm co-founded by Jeb Bush’s former campaign manager Danny Diaz, and Wiles recently gained the scorn of MAGA Nation when they effectively destroyed the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 initiative to try to replace entrenched Swamp bureaucrats with pro-Trump staffers in the next administration.’

“Republicans have to be very strong and very forceful and very quick in condemning any type of activity that could be construed as intolerant. I mean, they just need to be,” Chris LaCivita said in a University of Virginia Center for Politics panel after the 2018 midterm elections, where he was joined by Democrat operative Donna Brazile. Talk about a losing strategy!’

As to Wiles, Susie Wiles, meanwhile, is a well-known Swamp creature. Wiles is reportedly a “friend” of establishment RINO anti-Trump political hack and former Jeb! Bush operative Tim Miller, according to a 2016 Tampa Bay Times article that characterized Wiles as “a genteel, chamber of commerce, establishment Republican.”

Wiles knows Miller from when Wiles ran the ill-fated presidential campaign of establishment candidate Jon Huntsman. The article describes how Wiles’ ex-boss, former Jacksonville mayor John Delaney (who cast a write-in vote for Paul Ryan for president) tried to talk Wiles out of working for Trump by stating, “Susie, I don’t think this is who you are.”

In the article, Susie Wiles said that “I blanch sometimes” in regard to Trump’s conduct. According to the Oxford Dictionary, to “blanch” means “to flinch or grow pale from shock, fear, or a similar emotion.” But Wiles decided to work for Trump anyway.

As I previously reported, Susie Wiles joined Mercury Public Affairs as a co-chair in 2022, and in that position Wiles worked with Mercury’s managing director Robert Jones, who previously worked for Pfizer for 19 years including as Pfizer’s senior vice president of government relations and public affairs.

Remember the 2020 election overtime period when Trump’s then-campaign manager Bill Stepien totally threw Trump under the bus and refused to fight against the widespread election fraud that Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and MAGA Nation were committed to fighting? Trump supporters remember it, and Trump supporters know that it could happen again. How can President Trump go into the most important election in American history with campaign managers who have spent their careers working against everything Trump Nation stands for?

Is it time for President Donald Trump to call Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita into the boardroom and tell them, “You’re fired”?’

As to Vance, I like him, but he has got to go! I do NOT think Trump chose JD willingly!

‘IMO, a combination of Tucker Carlson, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Don Jr. have hurt him badly in pushing JD Vance on him and I am no fool, Vance was NOT Trump’s top choice, on balance could not be, based on the depth chart he had on tap, if Trump could tonight move him ‘easily’, he would! My opinion. They may have meant well but wrong choice. Hurt Trump. But help him now fix it!

Trump loves winning and is a winner and this is not working. I have said, August 22nd as Harris accepts the democrat nomination, is when Trump MUST swap out Vance and introduce his NEW VP pick, he will have FREE advertising, 100 million eye balls, all media will break away from Harris and cover this stunning church bell balls move and the race will be reset…the replacement must at least be female and ideally a minority female…optics are key now and there are such women available as qualified and are qualified to be POTUS if need be. I like Vance but he is not what is needed now. We need a war time VP and he is NOT. I like him like you and stand behind the ticket if this is it, but there is time, Trump is floundering…he must act. He usually does! He is falling and Harris has not yet peaked…

Trump must consider the importance of August 22nd during Harris’s acceptance speech as it will render her speech moot and suck all the oxygen out of it and cause all media to cover his VP switch. They play filthy games, the democrats, so Trump must too…no respect for them, no kindness…you must be ruthless now!

Vance has not done for Trump what a VP should have and lots of it self-inflected. I do not wish to get into it, I just want the BEST ticket and this is NOT it.

Trump remains the ONLY option, today, I think the best option and he is a good man, great American, loves his peoples, nation, flag, IMO January 2020 he was destined for Rushmore but the lockdown lunacy and its failure (and OWS and the brought deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. gene vaccine) hurt him and Fauci et al. achieved what they were picked to do, which was to damage Trump’s re-lection.

I stand behind Trump fully. He is the best option and to MAGA!

Trump can regain that stature and get to Rushmore but more importantly, he can save America…we have one shot here. We cannot survive 4 years of Harris Walz. Their records show that.

I even think Trump may gain if he stands up and calls on democrats etc. to allow Bobby Kennedy Jr. onto the debate stage, FOX, any at this stage. Kennedy Jr. will hammer Harris and help Trump. Do not worry about his damage of Trump, it will be less. Kennedy Jr. will actually help Trump for he can better prosecute Harris’s devastating record and be Trump’s junkyard dog, if you will!

And those who will comment that I should not question, let me tell you ahead of time, this is my stack, stay or leave or you can comment or not. Do not insult or threaten please always. Civil and peaceful always. But maybe you should respond by having some ideas and suggestions, debate my input here, to help, not just wrench and criticize and whine. Come with alternatives for Trump is in trouble.

If Trump keeps Vance, he must get him help on stage e.g. mom and pop folk to talk, women, minorities, to talk, strong folk to help him…Trump and Vance must stop all personal attacks, we get it, and focus only on the failed policies of Harris and Walz and Biden…prosecute them via listing each rally the 20 items (and some) from the RNC platform:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD'S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

MAGA!’

