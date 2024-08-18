CNN and legacy media sought to have me attacked, not just me, Atlas, his family etc. it was scary, I had to move between Virginia, Maryland, Washington, Toronto near daily….for a period….for safety reasons as it got hot and I was advised to move fast…CNN etc. were driving crazy fuckers in DC to try to harm me…to harm others…my boss etc. we had to have security and it was hell…as the WH puts you in lockdown when this happens, you are informed you cannot take no interviews or use your phone or leave home etc. to get the media to stop…mine stopped as Justice Ruth died…they called me and told me para “see we told you just wait 3, 4 days, maybe a week and something else will come along, its DC and your story will be gone”…

And after all that I was proven 100% correct…all these hanger ons you see now pimping you for donor money, were pulling flint from their toes hiding…only ones with stones back then coming at me to help me and asking to raise a pushback nationally was Ladapo, McCullough, Risch, Urso (he is very sick, we must pray for him), Breggin etc.

Gupta the moron he is was 100% wrong, shilling vaccine that killed people. All his statements with idiots, specious non-sensical fools, dangerous intellectually lazy dolts like Leanna Wen, Peter Hotez, Marc Siegal etc…we wrong…I was right, Atlas was right…we were right. Navarro was right.

Media told me we do 3 things always when the decision is to target…

1)we write in a way and are relentless and we work all together, legacy, to cause you to commit suicide

2)if you don’t do # 1, we then work in a week to burn your life down so that we destroy and smear and slander you so your life is done…you could never work again

3)if # 1 or # 2 does not happen (# 1 is not rare but we drive it from time to time), then we write and incite whackos in society like the one who tried to kill 45 or Scalise, to come at you for them to harm you…

that is the legacy DC swamp and Canada, US etc. media, its ho they operate. 100%. NY Times reporter told me personally.

CNN: "Dr. Paul Alexander: Former Trump appointee encouraged herd immunity strategy for Covid-19, internal emails reveal" | CNN Politics; these morons, this inept corrupt CNN Gupta, saying I was wrong (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)