Teach your girls and wives how to use a gun, practice, must be legal, know the 2nd amendment, how it applies, teach her knives, blades, how to carry them, conceal them, sharp objects on her to keep, and learn that one needs to be prepared to kill if life is at imminent risk of being taken,

and consider these 2 options I share here given by great substackers in my stack, we have to turn the tables on the Kamala Harris, Obama Biden brothers and sisters (like Obama’s sister Tashfeen Malik who killed 12 in San Bernadino, remember that, thank Obama for that) they brought in to harm us, they knew this, people in her administration told me recently they concluded and gamed it out that it would be the cost of doing business…yes, they look at the harms as cost of doing business…to get favor (means future votes when they give them citizenship) by the new Latino illegal BROWNS as the blacks now off the democrat slave plantation, not buying it, so pivot hard, so for future votes), they knew some Americans will be mugged, raped, gang raped and killed but it’s the cost of doing business…so to speak ‘opportunity costs’ in a weird way…

The 2 tools are:

1)mini-stun gun:

amazon.com/VIPERTEK-VTS-989-Defense-Rechargeable-Flashlight/dp/B0CJ3V1WQQ

and

ONLINE SELF-DEFENSE

TRAINING THAT REALLY WORKS.

The most critical 5 seconds of your life, sadly Jocelyn Nungaray fell at hands of 2 Latino animals Harris, Obama, Biden let in; now news reports Germany stabber is islamist, but we knew, had to be! (substack.com)

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)