see this seminal scholarship, eye opening, I wanted to keep the debate where it has to be and why we are here and why Bobby Kennedy Jr. is supporting Trump now for he wants to go after all of COVID fraud, the OWS disaster, the failed mRNA deadly vaccine, the deadly failed lockdowns etc.

You go Bobby Jr! We are watching!

mRNA technology vaccines (Bourla Bancel Malone Weissman Kariko Hahn et al.), goal is to deliver a system to fit the entire vaccine manufacture system in a 6 foot by 3 foot truck (DART) so as to deliver vaccine in 2 days, start to finish…complete manufacture, to be deployed in a neighborhood near you! you go MODERNA! You criminals!

Start here:

“If a new virus struck tomorrow…” (substack.com)

‘To see what’s in the pipeline for “the next pandemic” don’t miss the 1 minute video about Moderna’s “DART” - based on the U.S. DoD’s plans for the mobile manufacture of medical countermeasures (MCMs) deployed directly to your door! Off the back of a truck! See previous post here.

What exactly is the plan for the “next pandemic”?

Consider for a moment…

Bill Gates predicts that it will be due to ‘bioterrrorism’ - and highly lethal.

The WHO intends to repeat the Covid Response - on steroids - if it gets its way.

Moderna has “manufacturing hubs” popping up everywhere - ahead of schedule!

Note: the new Moderna facility in Melbourne, Australia is…

… on track to be completed in 2024, with the capacity to produce 100 million vaccine doses annually for respiratory diseases…

And what else is Moderna up to as part of this Global Health Security racket?

Introducing… the DART!

The DART - by Moderna

The Pentagon-Moderna Biodefense Complex

What happens when you combine military might and big biotech in an effort to prevent ‘the next pandemic’?

As mentioned in the previous post, there’s a well-advanced DoD-pharma R&D plan to have mRNA-in-arms… in just days!

DARPA’s five year visionary vaccine “NOW” program - approaching completion with biodefense contractors - aims to provide near-instantaneous on-site manufacture and military-deployment of emergency ‘countermeasures’ to stop pandemics before they even start!

Moderna’s miniature mobile mRNA factories are known as DARTs.

The idea is that as soon as a ‘case’ is detected there’s a snap lockdown and - boom! - a DoorDash by the DoD to make and deliver genetic vaccines!

In CONEX boxes on army trucks.

Across the globe.

“To protect the citizens of the world”…

A few other images from the U.S Department of Defense “NOW” brochure - for Nucleic acids On-demand Worldwide:

“DARPA pioneered the use of the body as a bioreactor”…

Mobile manufacture of medical countermeasures (MCMs) “to protect warfighters and civilians”…

Source:

https://www.nationalacademies.org/

“We call this the DART for Deployable Accelerated RNA Technology”

In late 2022, Moderna show-cased it’s ‘DART’ at a DARPA Forward conference on “Advancing the Horizons of National Security”:

We believe we can fit this [“portable factory”] into a six foot cubed footprint, which is capable of creating hundreds of doses of vaccine against virtually any pathogen in just two days. The DART system will be a significant step forward in realizing the full potential of mRNA vaccines by responding to viral outbreaks in a rapid and distributed setting. The DART system could be stationed at military sites around the world, ready and waiting to be deployed at the front lines and in humanitarian efforts to deliver variant specific vaccine doses to local populations and military personnel directly when and where they're needed in hopes of preventing the next pandemic and also other biological based threats to our national security. — Dan Stover - Moderna, Head of Applied Technologies DARPA Forward: Advancing the Horizons of National Security - 26 Oct 2022

Here is a jaw-dropping sixty second excerpt from Dan Stover’s Moderna-DART presentation at the DoD event in late 2022:

Source: DARPA Forward - Advancing the Horizons of National Security - Oct 2022

The Next Pandemic Horizon

With these plans well underway, what will the response look like in the U.S. - home to DARPA and Moderna - in the event of a future ‘biological outbreak’?

And in other countries?

Consider on-the-record comments by (ex) Congressman - and President Emeritus of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) - Jim Greenwood, at an official event in late 2023:

If a new virus struck tomorrow… we would have to go through all of those efforts [closing schools and businesses and events… and vaccines and masking] once again. — Commissioner Jim Greenwood, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense No Checkered Flag: The Perpetual Race Against Biological Threats - 27 Sep 2023

Then consider the recent observation by an inside source in contact with

Sasha Latypova

re Modernasubstantially expanding manufacturing capacityacross the globe: “It seems that they are building these facilities in anticipation.”

And then consider how the DART plan looks a lot like the final scenes from the movie trailer released by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in March 2024.

Think it can’t happen?

We may find out - sooner rather than later.’

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)