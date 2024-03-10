If POTUS Trump stated this, I do not know if to laugh or cry! What is this? Is this lunacy by all of us? What part of this statement by the man who would be king, is TRUE? None! Not any part! NUTS!
There was NO pandemic, mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel technology vaccine NEVER saved ONE life, not one! No proof that the mRNA vaccine beats cancer, NO EVIDENCE! months when 15 years was needed was INSANE
No long-term safety studies were done and I do not understand how POTUS Trump does not understand this still…no studies were ever done to exclude harms, none…no randomized controlled trial was ever done in adults of children to show that the vaccines reduced hospitalization, ICU, death etc. There is no evidence it did or does. Each phrase in this statement is flat wrong! I challenge anyone anywhere to debate me…come with as many people as you like, bring all your documents. If you have any!
POTUS Trump I appreciate and support to be re-elected but he continues to be flat wrong, misguided in his statements here.
I was wondering how you would react to that. I’m happy to see that you are very lucid about it. I have to say it does not look good for the future. It seems like he has succumbed to pressures which means he would never try and punish the Covid criminals.
And not only that, but he would let Pfizer, Moderna and all continue to poison us with mARN technology!!!
At this point, I think you guys should vote for Robert Kennedy Jr. He would put an end to this lethal farce and get down on Big Business. He is on a roll and can make it to the presidency.
Although I do not understand his stance on Israel but you apparently agree with him on that :-/ (which deeply puzzles me and the majority of people in the world!)
Dear Paul,
I wish you no harm.
I do believe you're a good soul.
I think your gig has run its distance.
Trump - your apparent super-hero just kicked the chair out from underneath you.
He just invalidated your entire cause.
There is nothing more you can say.
No theories about Trump being allegedly captured by the big players.
The fact is he isn't. He's looking for a victory and he'll peddle the gig by any means possible.
That's why he's a false prophet, a cheat and a liar.
He also owes you nothing. And he'll do nothing for you. Will he ever write you a fat cheque - clearly not.
He doesn't care about you. I don't believe you even feature in his self-serving wank of a life.
I never put my all my eggs in one basket.
But you put your last four years of eggs in the Trump crate of horseshit.
The fact you're not even getting mad makes me even more doubtful of you.
If I were in your position - after your banging on about the way he'd clean up the swamp especially the covid swamp - and my super-hero did to me what he's done now to you, I'd personally drive over to Lunatic-Largo and have it out with him.
But you won't, simply because you can't. Because you most likely aren't even a nano-thought in his fucked dwarf-mind.
I do not get off on other's misery - like so many in this world do - but your soft cocking Trump makes me doubt your credibility and real motive. That Bilbo'sBitch person summed it up well.
I wish you luck and I would advise you to start making alternative career plans and taking care of yourself and your family.
I'm sure there's decent consulting work for someone like you with your experience.
Best of luck.
Much love to you.
Barry