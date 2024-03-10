No long-term safety studies were done and I do not understand how POTUS Trump does not understand this still…no studies were ever done to exclude harms, none…no randomized controlled trial was ever done in adults of children to show that the vaccines reduced hospitalization, ICU, death etc. There is no evidence it did or does. Each phrase in this statement is flat wrong! I challenge anyone anywhere to debate me…come with as many people as you like, bring all your documents. If you have any!

POTUS Trump I appreciate and support to be re-elected but he continues to be flat wrong, misguided in his statements here.