serve, day one, must come ready to serve…they will not stop until they imprison and if they could, kill him literally and his family…they want all Trumps dead…POTUS Trump presents that much of a threat to the democrat party…blacks turning to him, all turning to him…we are at a serious cross-roads in USA and the world…now…

what happens next and our biggest challenge is not Nov 5th win, but getting him ALIVE to January 20th 2025 to place his hand on bible…serious people are already getting wind that this is the plan of the left, to harm him.

now word that democrats want to strip him now of Secret Service Protection…you understand so that killers can get a shot…

understand what’s at stake and we must rise to his defense.

be ready to protect him…surround him by the millions…