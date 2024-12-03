It was all a lie, a complete lie, all of COVID or whatever this was, was a lie, a fraud, the greatest hoax committed on Americans and the world and POTUS Trump fell for it, hook, line, and sinker. There was never EVER a pandemic.

You took Malone et al. mRNA transfection bioweapon vaccine for a lie, for NOTHING, they told you that you were POSITIVE for NOTHING, based on NOTHING, and your doctors knew this, for there really was NOTHING, most people died not from a virus, MOST died, 95%, from the devastating abuse and medical treatment by the medical system (isolation, abuse, DNR orders, denial of treatments, dehydration, malnourishment, sedatives such as ketamines, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, lorazepam, diamorphine, liver and kidney TOXIC remdesivir, and intubation and ventilator (ventilator associated pneumonia).

Our doctors and hospitals and medical treatment killed most people, our loved ones.

I challenge any CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS official to debate me on this and bring your data and evidence.

They did something yes, but it was not what we were led to believe. It was all a lie to topple Trump 1.0 and accrue control, power, money, depopulate.

All of COVID was a lie, 100%, there was NO pandemic. There was a transfer of 5 trillion $ from the poor and middle class to the rich.