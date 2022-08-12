'IRS Training Included Armed Agents Carrying Out Simulated Assault on Suburban Home'; is this really happening in America? Americans need to know this & take it to their congress/senators to know why?
An Internal Revenue Service internal report shows heavily armed agents simulating an assault on a suburban home as part of their training.
The training was featured in the 2021 IRS annual report, which shows agents at the agency’s National Criminal Investigation Training Academy (NCITA), which is located within the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia.
The report documents how the agents are given “firearms training” and another image shows agents wearing tactical clothing that says ‘POLICE’ and ‘IRS-CI’.
I would think deep and really really hard if I were someone looking for a “job” in the IRS. Do these people have a moral compass? I know the “upper ranks” are the evil ones but how could ANYONE now apply or stay in the FBI knowing what a wicked organization they are. I’ll never understand.
I thought it was odd when reports of the IRS purchasing ammunition came out. Evidently the IRS has a different mission statement than is understood by the American public. Is it time for FOIA to find out what the heck is going on!