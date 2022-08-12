SOURCE

An Internal Revenue Service internal report shows heavily armed agents simulating an assault on a suburban home as part of their training.

The training was featured in the 2021 IRS annual report, which shows agents at the agency’s National Criminal Investigation Training Academy (NCITA), which is located within the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia.

The report documents how the agents are given “firearms training” and another image shows agents wearing tactical clothing that says ‘POLICE’ and ‘IRS-CI’.