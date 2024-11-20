We have no studies showing we needed them, do need them, and that the research is methodologically strong, and that the safety data can pass proper scientific scrutiny.

I am not saying all vaccines are OUT, but Bourla Malone et al. mRNA vaccines or gene shots absolutely must be stopped and now and via POTUS Trump and all those who did wrong in bringing it and pushing it are to be investigated and jailed or hung if shown they knew it was harmful (and costed lives, can be linked directly to the vaccine) yet were reckless and did not care, what I am saying is show me the data to support what we have on tap now and going forward, ensure only the best, high quality trustworthy data to underpin any drug or vaccine or device, that is not biased and influenced by conflicts from pharma, vaccine makers and special interests. Today the entire FDA and pharma et al. and scientific medical journal publishing is corrupted and fraudulent, bought and paid off by pharma and as such decisions are made in line with making money and not about the safety for out peoples.

Malone Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine must stop! Now. It is deadly. All underlying studies were fraud. FDA did wrong, fraud in approving EUA. Thye know it. Pharma Pfizer and Moderna know it.

Do I want vaccines or support them? You got to understand that deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine has changed views of millions on safety or need of vaccines

