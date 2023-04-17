Is NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) and Bromelain (BromAc) effective in breaking down the mRNA technology (or DNA) based COVID gene injection induced spike protein? Akhter et al.'s research says YES!
This promising research suggests that recombinant spike and envelope SARS-CoV-2 proteins were disrupted by BromAc. Spike and envelope protein disulfide bonds were reduced by Acetylcysteine.
These three (3) embedded studies raises very exciting potential for NAC and Bromelain as a means to dissolve spike protein. We have been extolling the virtues of NATTOKINASE (natural blood thinner) in support and dissolving spike protein (in TWC’s Spike Recovery product) yet NAC and Bromelain (combination BromAc is revealing enhanced activity against spike protein) deserves mention:
Bromelain:
SOURCE:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2021.717757/full
NAC:
SOURCE:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5241507/
‘N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), as a nutritional supplement, is a greatly applied antioxidant in vivo and in vitro. NAC is a precursor of L-cysteine that results in glutathione elevation biosynthesis. It acts directly as a scavenger of free radicals, especially oxygen radicals. NAC is a powerful antioxidant. It is also recommended as a potential treatment option for different disorders resulted from generation of free oxygen radicals. Additionally, it is a protected and endured mucolytic drug that mellows tenacious mucous discharges. It has been used for treatment of various diseases in a direct action or in a combination with some other medications.’
NAC + Bromelain (BromAc):
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33800932/
‘Bromelain and Acetylcysteine (BromAc) (NAC) has synergistic action against glycoproteins by breakage of glycosidic linkages and disulfide bonds.
Sought to determine the effect of BromAc on the spike and envelope proteins and its potential to reduce infectivity in host cells.
Recombinant spike and envelope SARS-CoV-2 proteins were disrupted by BromAc.
Spike and envelope protein disulfide bonds were reduced by Acetylcysteine. In in vitro whole virus culture of both wild-type and spike mutants, SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated a concentration-dependent inactivation from BromAc treatment but not from single agents.’
I support my substack on this topic with 2 fine substack sharings on the topic:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
NAC is a precursor to glutathione which is an essential amino acid for maintaining optimum, liver function. In addition it is found in each cell of the human body and is an essential building block for normal cell division. The research on glutathione is extensive, but is ignored by main stream medical community for its role in maintaining good health. The recent push by the FDA on behalf of Big Pharma to make NAC a prescription item, speaks volumes about this issue. The blood level of glutathione can be measured just like vitamin D and evaluating deficiencies, and correcting them can improve the health status of the individual! There is no real money to be made by recognizing the role
Good nutrition plays in maintaining good health. That’s why there is a major push to make nano drug injections, the mainstay of treating disease states. Moderna is leading the charge.!
Until they ban the sale.....