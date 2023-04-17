These three (3) embedded studies raises very exciting potential for NAC and Bromelain as a means to dissolve spike protein. We have been extolling the virtues of NATTOKINASE (natural blood thinner) in support and dissolving spike protein (in TWC’s Spike Recovery product) yet NAC and Bromelain (combination BromAc is revealing enhanced activity against spike protein) deserves mention:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2021.717757/full

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5241507/

‘N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), as a nutritional supplement, is a greatly applied antioxidant in vivo and in vitro. NAC is a precursor of L-cysteine that results in glutathione elevation biosynthesis. It acts directly as a scavenger of free radicals, especially oxygen radicals. NAC is a powerful antioxidant. It is also recommended as a potential treatment option for different disorders resulted from generation of free oxygen radicals. Additionally, it is a protected and endured mucolytic drug that mellows tenacious mucous discharges. It has been used for treatment of various diseases in a direct action or in a combination with some other medications.’

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33800932/

‘Bromelain and Acetylcysteine (BromAc) (NAC) has synergistic action against glycoproteins by breakage of glycosidic linkages and disulfide bonds.

Sought to determine the effect of BromAc on the spike and envelope proteins and its potential to reduce infectivity in host cells.

Recombinant spike and envelope SARS-CoV-2 proteins were disrupted by BromAc.

Spike and envelope protein disulfide bonds were reduced by Acetylcysteine. In in vitro whole virus culture of both wild-type and spike mutants, SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated a concentration-dependent inactivation from BromAc treatment but not from single agents.’

