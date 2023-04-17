Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Thomas A Braun RPh
Apr 17, 2023

NAC is a precursor to glutathione which is an essential amino acid for maintaining optimum, liver function. In addition it is found in each cell of the human body and is an essential building block for normal cell division. The research on glutathione is extensive, but is ignored by main stream medical community for its role in maintaining good health. The recent push by the FDA on behalf of Big Pharma to make NAC a prescription item, speaks volumes about this issue. The blood level of glutathione can be measured just like vitamin D and evaluating deficiencies, and correcting them can improve the health status of the individual! There is no real money to be made by recognizing the role

Good nutrition plays in maintaining good health. That’s why there is a major push to make nano drug injections, the mainstay of treating disease states. Moderna is leading the charge.!

Hazel
Apr 17, 2023

Until they ban the sale.....

