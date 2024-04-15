Is this the same thing?

Are we being played, shed our innocent blood, for dark evil sinister aims? even to go to nuclear war so that Biden (and the real power masters) declares US elections suspended as America enters war siding with Israel (as it must)? Is this to stop elections? to stop Trump AGAIN? Like the COVID fraud pandemic for it did topple him…Fauci and Birx and the Task Force etc.’s job was to run a dysfunctional damaging pandemic response that would hurt Trump, to use it to get mail-ins, to steal the election…

is this the same OPERATION?

are we being driven to fear again, to hysteria, to paranoia where we will accept anything and even give up more of our liberties? they did it with 911, look they dropped PATRIOT ACT on us and FISA that has not been removed…

I today do NOT believe anything about 911 except that 3000 innocents died, 2 buildings (3) came down, thousands of innocent US military died, Canadian, UK etc. and IMO today, for nothing…for something we were not even part of, a dark evil chess game…millions of innocent Middle Eastern people killed by Bush and Cheney and the neocons animals…is this it? I do not believe OBL is or was real how we were told, nor was that entity killed…

Is this the same OPERATTION? Continued on from COVID???

It is not unreasonable to ask for nothing, absolutely nothing about COVID was real…100% false. all they did with lockdowns and vaccine was harm us, kill us, with the deadly COVID hospital protocols of sedation (lorazepam, midazolam, propofol etc. that suppressed already struggling respiration, helped kill granny), isolation, Remdesivir, DNR orders, ventilator etc.

Is this just one continuous OPERATION? Dark op? And maybe, just maybe, many of those we admire, are part of it??? and they do not even know they are part of it? could that be? turned into money whores to drive the OPERATION?

see my book PRESEIDENTIAL TAKEDOWN. This is all so damn confusing now…but one thing, we are being lied to and led by malfeasant evil beasts…

what really is happening here?

Is there more to this? Is Biden-Obama entrapping Israel to respond? Is this an OPERATION by Biden-Obama to draw US into the Iran-Israel so that US will enter war & Biden et al. can CANCEL, SUSPEND (substack.com)