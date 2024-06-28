1)This one clip says it all, nothing more is needed, it is over for Biden, over! The world is on fire, USA is circling the drain, we cannot have this situation…we need someone fully mentally sharp and this clip is so catastrophic and shows us that for 4 years, there were people running USA and not Biden and making the devastating ‘unseen’ hand deadly America killing policies…e.g. the flooding of USA with 3rd world scum rapist killer illegals from Latin America, Middle East, and North Africa…Biden’s performance tells us that he has not been at the wheel…who has then?

2)In the debate, Trump said that under democrats, Biden et al. that they do want abortions full term, late-term and will even kill full living normal babies and here Ralph Northam tells you this exactly as Trump explained yet Biden said Trump was lying…but listen to Northam as he describes if a mother is in labor and then a decision is not to keep the baby (so you know this means a full term viable human being…if it’s what the mother and family desired…and so this means we can kill a baby, a human being now, if you now ‘choose’, if you now ‘decide’ to not have the baby):

Jack Poso 🇺🇸 on X: "Here is the clip of Ralph Northam that Trump referenced Biden claimed this never happened Be a shame if this went viral https://t.co/EZAzpfDdwi" / X

3)In trying to address Trump’s assertion that his, Biden’s border flooding with illegals, are causing American women to be raped and killed by the same illegals, Biden tried to argue so what, because women are being raped by their brothers and family and fathers etc. all the time…in other words, what is the difference? It was a devastating exchange and showed how out of touch, how deranged the democrat policy on illegals is and how incoherent and clued out Biden is for what he stated made no sense and was actually dangerous to the safety of women…

4)Trump stated at one point: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either.” This was a devastating blow to Biden and encapsulated all that we are thinking as to Biden’s mental state.

IMO, it is time for Biden to bow out gracefully. Do the right thing by America.

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092