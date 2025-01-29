Cloward-Piven, crisis/problem-create and induce fear-offer solution? That you would beg the military and government now to regulate your drones and even take them away? that the FAA knew and approved those drones?

Stop me if you can!

That is the motto of our government now! They do not talk about millions or billions, no they into trillions now, our money, fake money too, the US will become the uber Oligarch rich like Musk and Bezos and the Zuck-face ‘woke’ one versus us the Proletariat…to be exploited and abused…raped of our hard earned ‘fly-over country, blue-collar factory worker truck driver solider police border agent assembly-line worker front-line nurse and bus driver money’ baby money so to speak…while the Oligarchs use caviar toilet-paper sprinkled with some gold dust.

I tell you, after OPERATION Northwoods where the US government, DoD presented a plan to JFK (that he told them to fcuk off, thank God) to remote control fly large planes into Cuban and US buildings in 1962 (now you understand what they could do and likely did in 911 that ended up killing 3000 innocent people and killed so many of our troops needlessly and millions of Middle Eastern people, Iraqis etc.)? Now you know…in 1962 what they could do with remote control large planes, now I understand what likely happened on 9/11, 50 years after. I think OBL was not real, not what we were shown and told. Not real. I do not even think the killing and burial at sea was real. All was a fraud. They were looking at a blank screen, had no power to the Situation Room, they had to eventually admit, all of it was a lie.

ZERO our government tells us is true, nothing.

Nothing is over! It is NOT over! You can't just turn it off! From Operation Northwoods (DoD efforts in 1962 to remote control crash civilian planes into US buildings to attack Fidel), to Viet Nam, to

You lied about weapons of mass destruction, you lied Mr. Bush, you killed people, because you lied, my friends are dead because you lied, a million Iraqis are dead because you lied: