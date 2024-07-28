was non compos mentis (of unsound mind), it is the same Harris who has worked with dark ‘unseen’ hand unelected people to run America, where it is really a crime and maybe rises to treason that unelected people have been running America.

Biden has been POTUS ‘in name only’!

It has always been Barak Obama’s White House under Biden, it was never Biden who ran America in the last 4 years, always remember that.

Hirsch now reports that Obama threatened Biden with the 25th amendment to step out and give it to Harris…go back to my stack, I told you Obama was going to anoint Harris, all the bullshit delay and the like was a game to play with your minds…it was baked in and this is part of a script laid out years now…the ONLY difference (and from the inside, persons in the Biden administration who I know) is that the game to give Obama his 4th term, was to get Biden in on November 5th 2024 (that is why they put out the June debate for he was crashing by the day so to help him slip in, not win debate but just ‘appear’ competent but that failed) and one week after swearing in January 2025, he would have stepped down…why? because it was ALWAYS to get Harris in as POTUS to do the dark serious devastating acts to complete destruction of America for who ‘really runs America and the world, but they knew she could have NEVER ever be elected legally…never ever, she has lost all campaigns…so she could only be ‘appointed’ and this is the way…they are doing it again, with zero (0) delegates…

Harris’s policies will be friendly to China, CCP…you got to understand what is at stake now, the very survival of USA…

Trump is the ONLY option now, MAGA!

I say wait…

They are running to get her to WH to stay out of jail, you have to understand, getting Biden and now Harris into the White House is to stay OUT of jail, to cover yup their crimes like Crossfire Hurricane, for they committed many crimes…it is to give Obama his 4th term and maybe 5th…to complete the ISLAM-ization of America, I hope you understand it is the shia Iranian Obama (who gave Iran our military technology with the US drone and the naval gun boats) that ran America in Biden’s last 4 years.

Obama and Harris were close homies before even Obama was POTUS…long deep history and this is about Obama remaining having his hands running America. It is Harris who will give him that, and it is Harris who dropped all the cases against the political friends of Willie Brown in California…do not forget that. Study Harris’s past well. Harris is a San Fransico leftist radical liberal. Remember that.

We will be treated to any and everyone being labelled a sexist misogynist racist if you ask her questions…especially if white Republican men raise issues…be careful…this is why someone like me is so potent, I nullify it all. She will try to make it about Trump’s alleged abuse of women…she will try to run her campaign as a prosecution of Trump…prosecution of white men…so let us prosecute her, all of her policies…this is a person who can never ever be trusted based on what she did at the border and the lie of Biden being healthy. She is uniquely qualified to be POTUS…with zero delegates…and now is this grey area, this zone we have never been in before getting a POTUS nomination when she has zero delegates. Biden has been POTUS ‘in name only’…remember that.

Do not underestimate Harris, she can ‘communicate’….we need to prosecute her record…forget who fucked who, forget ‘her’ sleeping around record, sleeping to the top record, forget anyone’s sleeping around record, both parties, not our concern, it’s about the deadly policies at the border etc. Her failure as the border CZAR, the blood of American women and girls are on her hands…she with Obama cause this…the deaths are directly due to her actions and policies.

