It will look bad, messy, but Trump must close the EFFin Southern (and Northern) borders & then deport every single illegal, everyone; Mara Salvatrutra (MS-13), 18 gang; Obama & Biden did this
Trump must build the fucking wall, this time a real solid concrete 100 foot 50 feet thick wall, no EFFin gaps, no slats, CLOSE the EFFin border, deport all, mass deport all & any illegal who attacks
our police, attacks our military, any illegal who attacks our border agents, must be out down…shot dead where they stand…any illegal who rapes, who kills an American, must be put down on the spot…I have no fucking sympathy for these 3rd world scum, I want them killed, shot dead, once we know definitive, then kill them…no mercy….fast….these banal feral beasts…these medieval beasts, any and all of them, anyone who does this must be put down…fast.
Rapists, murderers, bombers, stabbers, jihadists, islamists….flooding the borders and now inside USA by the thousands…
I WARN them, you do not want to be here, you jihadists, you rapist, you illegal murderer, when you make the one step that pushed Americans too far…run…
Yes, and the way he should do it is the second part of what I call The Al Capone solution.
The feds had a hard time busting Capone for his criminal empire, but they were able to take him out (before syphilis finally did) by busting him for something else.
My solution, the Al Capone Solution, would, in the hands of someone like Eisenhower, quickly result in several things:
1. The expulsion of illegal aliens
2. The incarceration of virtually all the movers and shakers of the Left and the seizing of all their financial assets and real property.
How?
The sanctuary movement is a violation of federal law and amounts to secession by participating states, counties, and cities.
Furthermore, it’s a violation of the Constitution forbidding states to make pacts with each other.
Accordingly, making pacts to violate federal immigration law amounts literally to organized criminal behavior making ALL the participating organizations, whether public or private, and their officers and employees subject to RICO laws.
Step one: bust EVERYONE responsible for sanctuary cities, counties, and states for sanctuary secession and insurrection against the federal government, whether they are in business, government, religious NGOs, academia, entertainment, judges, think tanks, charitable foundations. Use asset forfeiture laws to seize everything they own.
Seize all their property under asset forfeiture laws. Imprison them for insurrection/sedition/whatever and put them away for the maximum sentence.
The busting of anyone involved in sanctuary movement at every level would also take out virtually every significant person on the Left and quash a wide variety of their ongoing activities to undermine the US.
When they’re locked up awaiting trial by military tribunal, begin step two.
Step two: Start rounding up the illegal aliens. It will be relatively easy to do with all the leftist NGOs, lawyers, prosecutors, and crooked judges out of the way.
Tell the illegal aliens if they don’t leave immediately, then any assets they have acquired will be declared ill-gotten gains of unlawful activity and seized.
If they self-deport, they can leave with their possessions. If they have to be tracked down, they won’t take anything with them but the clothes on their backs.
“But what about their children born here who are US citizens?”
First, they aren’t US citizens.
Second, they are citizens of the countries of which their custodial parents are citizens.
That’s where the citizenship of natural-born citizens comes from: who they are born to, not where they are born (see majority opinion in Minor v Happersett where US citizenship is described in great detail).
Then let the massive deportations begin and pay for it by using the seized assets of the leftist assholes and scurrilous businesses who had engineered the whole sanctuary movement.
I have been saying for years put patriot snipers on the boarder. So done. Prosecute ALL and I mean ALL who aided and abetted them