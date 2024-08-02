JD VANCE TIME TO STEP ASIDE?

Do you ever have those moments in life where you wish you were wrong? This is one of those moments for me. Truly, I wish I wasn’t writing this. Two weeks ago, I penned a piece on Vance (as Ghost Writer) and noted his RNC speech as having “no fire or passion”. Something was amiss with VP Vance then and even more so now. Throw in the ‘childless cat lady’ comment and other comments that are sucking all the oxygen from President Trump’s traction, and the numbers speak for themselves. Take a look:

JD Vance Is the Least Liked VP Nominee in Decades, According to Polls

Oft-times the truth is a hard pill to swallow. Vance was supposed to lift 45 up like wind to a sail. Instead, he has gone over like a lead balloon. High hopes out of the gate, running off into the 2024 presidential race. His story is nice, inviting and admirable and I do like Vance very much and his family. I do think he has a bright political future. But turns out Vance ain’t the thoroughbred some thought he would be. I call it as I see it and there is just too much riding on this election for a mistake.

What I’m about to write isn’t going to go over well with many of you, but nonetheless it needs to be stated. It is my opinion as a significant Trump supporter, female, deep conservative MAGA lady. This isn’t personal…it’s business. Elections are a game of numbers and Trump cannot win this election with Vance as his VP. The numbers say so and trending down. The clock is ticking and it’s time for Vance to step aside…15 minutes of fame is up. Is it time? I say it may well be. Step aside for the good of the country. A country that is treading in treacherous waters. If Harris wins in November, the ship named ‘America’ sinks. This is beyond Trump and he must understand what is riding on his victory now. They have tried to hurt him and even kill him. They will try to harm his family. He has to win this election for America, for his safety, his family’s, all of our families. For the rest of the 21st century. Look at what Harris and Biden did to the US at the border, for now we are all at risk and they will do more, flood US with millions more of unvetted dangerous people who will be let in to pad their voter rolls and finish the transformation of America. A dangerous transformation.

Vance is a good man and at another time he may have what is needed and we will take him, but not now. JD Vance is NOT what is needed NOW. As much as I admire and am inspired by him, he is not what is needed now. What is at stake cannot survive a democrat victory. JD Vance has not helped Trump’s ticket and in fact is dragging it down. I wanted Vance to work but it cannot and is not. It is time we fix this and fast. There is time but it is precious. Trump can do this and can be victorious. It is time we give this serious consideration for the good of America.

MAGA! God bless America!’

The Ghost Writer.

