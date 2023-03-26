Joe Rogan: "There's a lot of people out there distributing health advice that have a giant f**king hole in their health game. Bill Gates is a great example of that. He's got this big, fat belly &
he's telling people they have to get vaccinated." BOOM!
The more we speak and bang on about Gates, Fauci, Schwab, Bourla, Bancel, Soros, etc., the more stage time we give these loathsome individuals.
It starts to appear to me to mutate into a Stockholm type syndrome.
We ought to improve things from within - for our members worldwide - without obsessively and chronically denigrating all the alleged "masterminds behind the scenes".
If we attempt to create some sort of community in numbers of like-minded individuals, for our own welfare, then we are far stronger than lone voices running substacks looking for followers and subscription revenue and those hitting the like button.
Am I wrong?
Bill Gates is a college dropout who won the lottery. I’ll bet we all know someone who has a huge talent but never made it big through no fault of their own. I believe it’s destiny. He got overcome with money and power and now thinks he knows more than God. Well good luck with that Bill. You worship your God and I’ll worship mine. Just stay in your lane.