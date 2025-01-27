KABUKI theatre on January 29th 2025 conforming RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.), as I said before, 1 of 3 things will happen 1)RFJ Jr. is an honest man & so not one Republican or Democrat senator will ask him any
substantive question on the deadly OWS, lockdowns that killed & the deadly Malone Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA transfection gene LNP vaccine for he will be under oath & to answer correctly, he will NOT be
confirmed, so they will ask him any and everything about all things except Operation Warp Speed (OWS) (umbrella term for all of the lockdown lunatic COVID polices and mRNA/DNA viral vector vaccines), the failed mRNA vaccines that he was so open and transparent about up to his endorsement of POTUS Trump!
If he spoke the truth, they CANNOT confirm him so they CANNOT ask him any question relevant for he will say that the OWS killed people, and the Malone et al. mRNA death vaccine killed many Americans. He is a good honest man. He will have no choice but to speak truth to align with his prior positions for years as he will be under oath. He will be laughed at, legacy destroyed, if he tries to say his core positions are now CHANGED. However, he will never be asked any relevant questions about the lack of safety etc. of OWS and the mRNA vaccines. See my stack below from a few days ago. So, if they ask him no questions on the issue, he does not need to answer. Allowing him to wax warmly on all things irrelevant to us at this time.
This is what will happen on the 29th 2025…to confirm him…but if the decision by the powers at be are to take him out, to not confirm him, that his weight in gold already extracted in the form of votes for MAGA to win, then he is of no more use and they WILL ask him pointed questions on the death mRNA vaccines and basically to confirm his past statements that the OWS brought in Trump’s first term and the mRNA vaccine was deadly. RFK Jr. knows this as you know, and he and I have spoken in interview about this where he was clear that OWS failed, and the mRNA failed.
2)as well, he may be asked direct questions on the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine and that as he has repeatedly said, must be removed from market, but may sit there, invoke the 5th and say nothing, just stare blankly. This he can do too. In this way he may be confirmed.
3)this brings us to point three, where they could ask him direct questions (or he may go rogue and spell out his answers not even to questions they ask, going rogue) on the failure and deaths of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and he decides he must speak truth, and he does and his time in the MAGA world will be done! It is this RFK Jr. that will WIN our hearts and minds, that we seek to see re-emerge…for he will WIN in 2028! I will vote for that RFK Jr. This one we love and this one we want out again. I will pray the next 2 days that this RFK Jr. comes to DC and rips a new asshole in many of those Republican and Democrat Senators who among them, lurk many thieves, high-crime bandits stealing taxpayer money and pedophiles.
Sasha Latypova said it best with her ‘The ABV Strategy = Anything But Vaccines’ substack article outlining the strategy being adopted and played upon us…
Comments - The ABV Strategy = Anything But Vaccines
Wager me for I guarantee, I bet you, that not ONE US senator in Robert Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing will ask him ANY question to elicit a negative answer on Malone et al. mRNA transfection
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's more simple than that.
If you have faith, please pray. It could only be a miracle for RFK to overcome the billions the Vaccine Industrial Complex is funneling candidates and political parties. The level of corruption is unbelievable!
If RFK is rejected:
a) Trump could create something like DOGE but for revealing the problems with the health system and FDA approvals, let's call it MAHA committee: the recommendation could end with shutting down whole FDA departments, creating a new co-approval process/agency, etc. The head of the HHS would be commanded by Trump to obey MAHA recommendations by Executive Order.
This could give Bobby even more authority than being the head of the HHS, while circumventing the Senate, because the authority would be in fact Trump’s authority.
One of those MAHA recommended Executive Orders could be opening up all HHS databases (anonimized if necessary) and to clarify that vaccine manufactures have no immunity if their approval was based on fraud, negligence, not using a real placebo, not comparing with the unvaxxed, not following the exposure of the vaxxed to the wild pathogen, no open-science, no longterm post-market follow up, burden of proof on behalf of the manufacturer that the vaccine did not cause said side-effect, facilitating class actions in case of failing to comply with that, etc.
In parallel, Congress should be forced to debate such bills.
b) Trump could offer him another non-health position with Senate confirmation, which could indirectly impact on health or on national intelligence or law
c) Trump could offer a position not requiring Senate confirmation, which would still be impactful (especially if reaching media)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_positions_filled_by_presidential_appointment_with_Senate_confirmation
If nothing like this happens, then we'd know how compromised Trump is.
What did Bill Gates promised Trump in his last visit? Why would Trump even talk to the person murdering, maiming or infertilizing hundreds of millions, just for the sake of depopulation?
PRAY!
It's not just about the Pharmafia corruption but slo-murdering the population:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
Ok, there is a lot to digest. 1. I really don't think Trump is the anti-Christ...and to be clear, I don't believe he is the 2nd coming of Christ :) 2. IF he has been swallowed up by the vaxx industry remains to be seen. I don't like predicting the future--I'm not psychic. 3. RFK Jr has not been talking about vaccines, at least as far as I know during recent days. That is not to say that he has been forced to change his opinion--which was that he was NEVER ANTI-vaxx, but that he brought up some serious questions about vaccines, in general, as well as the vaccine schedule imposed on babies on children. 4. RFK Jr has not been pushed into anything he hasn't been willing to do. He had and has choices and free will. He must be very aware of how politics works--he ran for President, for God's sake! 5. Trump brought up his concern about the vastly increased incidence of autism in recent decades. They must have talked about this, and if they did, they must have discussed the possibility (probability) that autism is at least in part vaxx-caused. There are other environmental factors that could be at play, but the link between autism (and neurological disorders) and vaxx is quite clear. 6. Pray to God that he is not asked about the covid vaxx. That way, he won't have to answer truthfully. Pray that he had Trump's ear on the vaxx dangers. Wait and watch. Pray. Pray. Pray. Did I say "pray"? x100. I really feel a Star Wars moment here: Help us, Ob Wan Bobby. You're our only hope.