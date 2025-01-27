confirmed, so they will ask him any and everything about all things except Operation Warp Speed (OWS) (umbrella term for all of the lockdown lunatic COVID polices and mRNA/DNA viral vector vaccines), the failed mRNA vaccines that he was so open and transparent about up to his endorsement of POTUS Trump!

If he spoke the truth, they CANNOT confirm him so they CANNOT ask him any question relevant for he will say that the OWS killed people, and the Malone et al. mRNA death vaccine killed many Americans. He is a good honest man. He will have no choice but to speak truth to align with his prior positions for years as he will be under oath. He will be laughed at, legacy destroyed, if he tries to say his core positions are now CHANGED. However, he will never be asked any relevant questions about the lack of safety etc. of OWS and the mRNA vaccines. See my stack below from a few days ago. So, if they ask him no questions on the issue, he does not need to answer. Allowing him to wax warmly on all things irrelevant to us at this time.

This is what will happen on the 29th 2025…to confirm him…but if the decision by the powers at be are to take him out, to not confirm him, that his weight in gold already extracted in the form of votes for MAGA to win, then he is of no more use and they WILL ask him pointed questions on the death mRNA vaccines and basically to confirm his past statements that the OWS brought in Trump’s first term and the mRNA vaccine was deadly. RFK Jr. knows this as you know, and he and I have spoken in interview about this where he was clear that OWS failed, and the mRNA failed.

2)as well, he may be asked direct questions on the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine and that as he has repeatedly said, must be removed from market, but may sit there, invoke the 5th and say nothing, just stare blankly. This he can do too. In this way he may be confirmed.

3)this brings us to point three, where they could ask him direct questions (or he may go rogue and spell out his answers not even to questions they ask, going rogue) on the failure and deaths of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and he decides he must speak truth, and he does and his time in the MAGA world will be done! It is this RFK Jr. that will WIN our hearts and minds, that we seek to see re-emerge…for he will WIN in 2028! I will vote for that RFK Jr. This one we love and this one we want out again. I will pray the next 2 days that this RFK Jr. comes to DC and rips a new asshole in many of those Republican and Democrat Senators who among them, lurk many thieves, high-crime bandits stealing taxpayer money and pedophiles.

Sasha Latypova said it best with her ‘The ABV Strategy = Anything But Vaccines’ substack article outlining the strategy being adopted and played upon us…

Comments - The ABV Strategy = Anything But Vaccines

Wager me for I guarantee, I bet you, that not ONE US senator in Robert Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing will ask him ANY question to elicit a negative answer on Malone et al. mRNA transfection

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)