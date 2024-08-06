is said and revealing why they had her just manning the computer across 4 years with daily memo instructions government wide “let Kamala Harris VP touch nothing, invite her to nothing, interview her for nothing, let demented senile Parkinsonian rapture Biden handle it as he will do less damage, PLEASE’! Not one person, not one serious person ever took her seriously…

Look, all we need do is focus on her devastating record while she was a prosecutor in California, AG etc, and her catastrophic deadly record as VPOTUS, as to how she

1)ask Harris about the illegals males who were on the terror watchlist who were released into the USA under Harris and Biden; ask Harris about these people with very significant security concerns yet released by Harris and Biden and Mayorkas; ask her why she released terrorists into America…ask Harris about the 400 ‘gotaways’ who border services say were hardened terrorists and now inside USA and we do not know their names or where they are…ask her. Ask Harris, where are these terrorists now?

Ask her what will she do when Americans experience a Bataclan France type terror attack, or more than one? Why did she do this to American people, our girls, when the terrorists in Bataclan in 2015 raped, disemboweled women alive, beheaded, stabbed females in their vaginas, sliced up their genitals, cut their eyes out alive, cut men testicles off and stuffed inside their mouths as they disemboweled then alive…ask Harris why Americans WILL face this in the future due to them, and why she oversaw this risk with Biden and Obama and Mayorkas…ask her to answer this based on the rapes and killings now, where her decisions have invited this gross risk…ask her…

‘The Islamic State terrorists who attacked the Bataclan theater in Paris last November not only killed scores of innocents — they also gouged out the eyes and sliced up the genitals of some of the victims, according to testimony in a disturbing French report.’

2)flooded the border with illegals who are now raping and killing Americans, with deadly gangs, MS-13, 18th street gang, Tren de Aragua etc., with deadly North Africans, sub-Saharan Africans, Middle Eastern jihadists, islamists, deadly Latino rapists and killers…focus on the many American women, young girls 10, 11, 12, 13 years old raped and brutalized murdered…focus on that…due to Harris and Biden…

‘The illegal Venezuelan migrants accused of murdering Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston lured the 12-year-old girl under a bridge, where they stripped her naked to the waist and assaulted her for two hours, disturbing new court documents allege.

Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, allegedly bound Jocelyn’s hands behind her back during the brutal assault, then strangled her and dumped her body in a bayou, a Harris County court heard Monday.’

‘Police arrested 23-year-old illegal immigrant, Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, on Friday and charged him with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five who was brutally killed on a hiking trail last year.

“Victor Hernandez did not come here to make a better life for himself or his family,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. “He came here to escape the crime he committed in El Salvador. He came here and murdered Rachel and, God willing, no one else.”’

‘President Biden’s disastrous open-border policy is to blame for the horrific rape of a 13-year-old girl inside a Queens park, her distraught dad told The Post.

A week after his daughter was allegedly raped by Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, the father charged “This is what happens” when undocumented migrants are allowed to flood into the US unchecked.’

‘The illegal immigrant arrested for killing a Georgia nursing student crossed the border into Texas on Sept. 8 2022 and was sent to a processing facility there, but was quickly released before being put on a bus to New York City, where he was later busted and set free again, his wife told The Post.

Jose Antonio Ibarra and wife Layling Franco of Venezuela entered El Paso together with her 5-year-old son, she said.

The family was then sent to the Big Apple Sept. 15, where Ibarra posted smiling, carefree pictures of himself on social media in Times Square and Rockefeller Center.’

The Killing at U. of Georgia: What We Know

‘President Biden said in his 2024 State of the Union address that a nursing student (Laken Riley) “was killed by an illegal.” The authorities called the homicide in February “a crime of opportunity.”’

3)ask her why she oversaw with Biden, the restriction of Secret Service protection of POTUS Trump, and denial of Secret Service protection for Robert Kennedy Jr.? Ask her why they worked to make Trump vulnerable to death and facilitated an assassin taking a shot at Trump at the rally? Ask her.

4)listen to how each time you ask her a question, yet she responds with the same questions you asked her as the answer…

5)how 45 billion $ is missing from the BEAD internet money (as part of the 1.2 trillion $ bill) she was giving as BROAD-band CZAR…we cannot find the money Kamala…who connected to you got money? Can we see the contracts? Did you use the same model Obama used to ponzi and corrupt tax-payer money with Solyndra?

6)focus on the crashed stock market today (‘Kamala crash’) and the loss of over 1 trillion $ due to Biden and Harris…

7)focus on the failed economy, the massively elevated inflation under Harris and Biden, the cost of living…due to them…this is the Harris-Biden economy

8)focus on her lies for 4 years telling you/us Biden was well and ok medically when she knew as she saw him and worked with him, that he was medically and mentally unfit (non compos mentis) to be POTUS….focus on that grave catastrophic lie, she lied and deceived us

9)focus on the deadly COVID mandates under Harris and Biden, the deadly lockdown lunatic COVID response, and the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Weissman, Kariko et al. deadly mRNA vaccine mandates that harmed and killed many…focus on that, where Harris and Biden mandated it and caused deaths…

10)focus on the 13 US soldiers who died on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan

11)focus on the elevated crime on the streets of America for 4 years due to Harris and Biden

12)focus on the flooding of the streets with deadly narcotics Fentanyl, cafentanyl, tranq etc. that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans under Harris and Biden…

13)focus on the many innocent men in California she kept in jail and refused to release them, pimping them for free slave labor for California

14)focus on the many American men she prosecuted illicitly and illegally and suffered them, destroyed their lives…focus on that…

15)Ask Harris why she advocates and supports little children being surgically butchered in the name of ‘woke’ and transgendered filth, why she supports transgendered dangerous people being mainstreamed into society? Why does she support the transgender dangerous practices on our young children.

Ask her.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)