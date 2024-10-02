led the prosecution of a single case at the local or state level.

BOOM!

So, I ask, any one of you here, can you find us a case please…

If this bears true, this is a catastrophic lie by Harris and her camp.

‘Ed Morrissey

I'd say that would be more germane to the election than whether she ever flipped a fry basket at McDonald's. One would think that records of her cases would be pretty easy to find online, but that's not the case for that time period. Clark notes that he might have to do some research in person at courthouses to get an answer to this, but do note that Harris has admittedly exaggerated the number of cases she handled in the past, too.’