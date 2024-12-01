reluctance to get accountability for I do not hold those positions, yet on balance, Jay Bhattacharya is a very good strong pick! A good pick. A good man. Someone we can work with to burn down NIH and get the reforms needed. Whether Jay knows it yet, he will need to stand up against the Malone mRNA et al. gene injections and call for their complete stop! He has to! The accumulated data and evidence is bullet-proof and clear as to the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine. Put a pin in that for a moment as we shift to Kash’s tremendous nomination.

BOOM again for Kash! Even Rogan cannot contain himself!

Kash is as clean as they come so it will be difficult to not confirm him and I imagine they, the deepstate, the democrats, the RINOs, Republicans, many Globalists etc., will try for he, Kash, can do serious damage so good one POTUS Trump, you were losing serious stripes the last few picks but this one stabilized you a bit…

Trump must use Justice department FBI etc. and go after all the wrong doers, punish them in courts, special counsels etc. and find them guilty, perp walk the feral beasts, both parties, judges, lawyers, prosecutors, all, then pardon them…but let them shit themselves first. in orange suits.

First step KASH, disband the entire FBI and let us start over! Get rid of all the Hoover bi-sexuals in that place, sick perverts…bring it back to law and order and doing the work it was set to do, until it is cleaned out, shut it to fuck down! Leave no remnant of the freak J Edgar Hoover and his lists. Hoover was a pervert himself, will do good in the company of the cross-dressing pump wearing bi-sexual Ukraine’s Zelenskyy. Epstein is and was more upstanding, sicko as he was, than these freaks. It is time, remove, destroy, eliminate 95% of all our federal agencies, step one. And end the FBI…

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce loyalist to upend America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived "conspirators." It's the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees.’

Patel, right, is seen with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in October 2019. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)