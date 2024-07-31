‘In an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, the former speaker said the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) label—which suggests Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate because of her ethnicity or gender rather than because of her governing ability— were "petty" and underestimated the vice president's credentials.

"This DEI, that seems like a petty look. I disagree with DEI, but she is the vice president of the United States. She is the [sic] former U.S. senator. These congressmen that are saying it, they're wrong in their own instincts," he argued.’

Get the right person in there as VP to prosecute her record and now. We love JD, but he is NOT the right person. Great story, but he is not the right person for her running as POTUS. You need help with this for the left will prosecute the rest of this election on ‘he said she said’ and ‘identity politics’ and you will lose. JD has given them enough to pummel you POTUS Trump and there is no easy way to address the responses. I could make mince meat if I were on the other side. Anyone can. We love Vance, but get him out. He is not the right soldier Consigliere for you today. Not with her. You need someone like a Tulsi, a Marco etc. to prosecute her record with you. You are a white man, with baggage too, and cannot do it for she will decimate you. She is cunning and shrewd and knows how to push you.

You need a war time Consigliere, this is war! this is war! Vance is not a war time Consigliere. Things will get hot, there are reasons why we need a monster as the VP pick, to help Trump prosecute the battle…now more than ever for Harris brings assets e.g. woman, brown, cunning, prosecutor stance, devious, shrewd…America has one chance, this election…if democrats win, its over. Texas will be flipped across the next 4 years.

Be warned. This is a woman who is inept, unqualified to be dog catcher, incompetent, and these are her best qualities. Yet look where she got to. Do not underestimate the press etc. to get her to POTUS. Do not play with a half, stacked deck for her. Moreover, if the powers at be chose her, Trump could get every single vote and still lose. It really is not up to us. Is it?